"Give him the finger then spinning heel kick" - Sean Strickland gets called out with violent arm dislocation threat

Sean Strickland is the newly crowned UFC middleweight champion. Not only that, but he is also coming off the biggest upset in 185-pound history. He dethroned Israel Adesanya in dominant fashion, despite being the biggest betting underdog in the division's history and coming in as a short-notice replacement.

This has made him the talk of the town in the UFC, with several fighters on the roster now eyeing him for a championship opportunity. That list now includes welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, who took to X/Twitter to jokingly, and violently, outline how a hypothetical fight with Sean Strickland would play out.

According to 'Remember the Name,' he'd back up Strickland with calf kicks and body kicks, parry his jab and land an overhand over the top, before changing levels and shooting in for a double-leg takedown. Then, he claims, Strickland would post up on his arms, inadvertendly dislocating his shoulder.

From there, he'd allow his foe to stand up, before pointing at his injured shoulder, flashing his middle finger and knocking him out with a spinning heel kick. It's a humorous account of how the fight would transpire. However, as things stand, Muhammad is vying for a welterweight title shot instead.

Unfortunately, for him, he must await the winner of the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight set to headline UFC 296. It gives some weight to the rumor that Jon Jones demanded that the promotion not book 'Chaos,' a former college roommate and friend of his, on the same card as him.

Who will Sean Strickland fight next?

There's still no clarity on who Sean Strickland will face in his first title defense. Israel Adesanya will likely take some time off from his extremely active schedule, but UFC CEO Dana White has already an interest in booking an immediate rematch between the pair. The idea, however, has drawn some backlash.

Meanwhile, both Jared Cannonier and Dricus du Plessis are calling for title shots against Sean Strickland. 'The Killa Gorilla' is the last person to defeat him, while 'Stillknocks' was orignally scheduled to face Israel Adesanya, before he pulled out of the bout due to injury and was replaced by Strickland.