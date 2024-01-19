"Give me some Jelly Ranchers" - Jon Jones responds to fan asking 'Bones' about "ducking" potential Tom Aspinall fight

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently gave a hilarious response to a fight fan accusing him of ducking a fight against interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Many see Aspinall as the champion's kryptonite, and earlier today, user @Dan__220 took to X (formerly Twitter) and speculated on 'Bones's' reluctance to take the fight, saying:

"When [are] you going to stop ducking Tom???"

Jones quickly hit back, claiming that he would be open for the bout once his injury heals. He said:

"Let me heal, and give me some Jelly Ranchers."

Since clinching heavyweight gold with a first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, 'Bones' is yet to step back into the cage. While he was scheduled to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, a shoulder injury incurred while training forced the 36-year-old into a hiatus.

He has a pro-MMA record of 27-1 with one No-Contest. He ruled over the light heavyweight division for many years before moving up.

With wins against bonafide legends such as Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, Daniel Cormier and Alexander Gustafsson, Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

Watch Jon Jones' highlights below:

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall has made considerable strides in his career in recent months. At UFC 295, the Englishman became Britain's third UFC champion in history when he knocked out Sergei Pavlovich in the opening round to claim the interim title.

Apart from his sole loss against Curtis Blaydes, the 30-year-old has a perfect record in the UFC, with wins against the likes of Sergey Spivak and Alexander Volkov, among others.

Jon Jones dismisses UFC 300 return

With the highly awaited UFC 300 fast approaching, Jon Jones has revealed that he won't be competing on the historic pay-per-view.

Responding to a fan question on X, Jones stated that even though the promotion had offered him a spot in the event, he won't be ready to return to active competition by April. He said:

"I was actually called and offered to fight on the event. The guys said they just wanted to give me the option. We both knew I wouldn’t be ready. My relationship with UFC is better now than it’s ever been."

