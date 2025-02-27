"Giving Bryce Mitchell a real run for his money" - Fans react as UFC legend bizarrely accuses Georges St-Pierre of taking drugs and faking weigh-ins

A UFC legend recently made surprising cheating allegations against Georges St-Pierre. 'Rush' is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time (GOAT) and is highly respected in the MMA community for his relentless discipline and commitment to excellence.

However, his former opponent, B.J. Penn, has repeatedly claimed that St-Pierre was not as free of controversy as he seemed. 'The Prodigy' recently alleged that the 43-year-old Canadian used steroids during his fighting career after a fan referred to St-Pierre as the GOAT in the comments of one of his Instagram posts. He wrote:

"THE GOAT DRINKS AND EATS! NOT [needle] AND [pill]!!! Somebody gotta teach this guy the rules."

Penn further alleged that 'Rush' would have a stand-in, wear his mask, and weigh in on his behalf while he was using steroids, insulin growth hormone, EPO (Erythropoietin), and several other banned substances.

Check out B.J. Penn's comments below:

Credits: @bjpenn on Instagram.

Fans responded to Penn's shocking claims against St-Pierre with a wide range of opinions on social media, with some expressing skepticism, while others suggested that the 46-year-old Hawaiian had lost touch with reality.

One fan wrote:

"Ol' BJ giving Bryce Mitchell a real run for his money…"

Another wrote:

"This is schizophrenia with a mix of truth."

Another commented:

"Same guy who gets flatlined out in public multiple times btw."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on @FullContactMTWF on X.

'The Prodigy' faced his fellow UFC Hall of Famer twice inside the octagon, with St-Pierre emerging victorious on both occasions. Their first encounter took place at UFC 58: USA vs. Canada in 2006, where St-Pierre secured a split-decision win. The rematch came at UFC 94 in 2009, where he again sealed the victory with a TKO stoppage.

What is Georges St-Pierre’s 'Grease Gate' scandal?

Georges St-Pierre's victory over B.J. Penn in their rematch was overshadowed by controversy after "The Prodigy" accused him of foul play during the fight, an incident that became infamously known as 'Grease Gate'.

In the aftermath, Penn accused St-Pierre’s cornerman, Phil Nurse, of illegally applying Vaseline to his fighter’s shoulders, back, and chest between the first and second rounds, claiming it made St-Pierre excessively slippery and difficult to grapple with.

Penn's accusations were reinforced when Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) officials admitted they had to intervene, warning St-Pierre’s corner and even wiping him down between rounds due to the improper use of Vaseline.

Although "Rush" has consistently denied gaining any unfair advantage from the use of petroleum jelly, his former opponent Sean Sherk also suggested that St-Pierre felt unusually slippery during their fight at UFC 56: Full Force in 2005.

