"I was already on this before you. Send me location" - Glover Teixeira channels his inner Khabib Nurmagomedov after Jan Blachowicz calls out Jiri Prochazka

Glover Teixeira took a leaf out of Khabib Nurmagomedov's book in response to Jan Blachowicz calling out newly-crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

Blachowicz recently took to Twitter to urge UFC president Dana White to book a championship fight between himself and Prochazka. The Polish fighter promised that it'd be "the biggest MMA fight in Europe's history."

He also jibed at the reigning champ, insinuating that Prochazka has failed to keep his word when it comes to fighting him next, having recently changed his preference to a rematch versus Teixeira.

"@danawhite - no bullsh*t, no politics, no nonsense. Give me Prochazka and I'll give you the biggest MMA fight in Europe's history. Unlike him I always keep my word."

Jan Blachowicz @JanBlachowicz



Give me Prochazka and I'll give you the biggest MMA fight in Europe's history. Unlike him I always keep my word. @danawhite - no bullshit, no politics, no nonsense.Give me Prochazka and I'll give you the biggest MMA fight in Europe's history. Unlike him I always keep my word. @danawhite - no bullshit, no politics, no nonsense. Give me Prochazka and I'll give you the biggest MMA fight in Europe's history. Unlike him I always keep my word.

Jiri Prochazka was quick to respond to Blachowicz, claiming that he never promised to fight him next but said that he'd like to share the octagon with him down the line.

The Czech fighter also reiterated his willingness to run it back with Teixeira next, claiming that he wants to fight by the end of the year.

"I never promised you our fight @JanBlachowicz. I just said you are the challange what I want to Cut. Second thing is, Iam still waiting for answer from @gloverteixeira. If you’re not interested, let me know. I want to fight till the end of this year. No matter who."

In response, Glover Teixeira quoted the great Khabib Nurmagomedov to let the champ know that he is ready to fight.

"I was already on this before you, 'Send me location'-kabib @danawhite"

Former light heavyweight champ not interested in immediate rematch between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier isn't down with the idea of a rematch between Teixeira and Prochazka happening next. 'DC' would much rather see the Czech champ defend his title against Blachowicz.

In an episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Cormier explained why he believes Prochazka vs. Blachowicz should be next. Although he admitted that the first fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka was a barnburner and deserves a rematch down the line, Cormier believes that the UFC could sell out a stadium in Europe by booking Prochazka against Blachowicz.

"I do love the fight, it was fun. But what about Jan Blachowicz? Give Jan the fight! Plus, Jan Blachowicz has a fantastic idea. 20 seconds, 30 seconds, it doesn’t matter, it ultimately ended in a loss [for Glover]. Jiri Prochazka, if he fights Jan Blachowicz, they can sell out 70,000 seats in Europe for the king of Europe."

Catch the full episode below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard