Glover Teixeira gets "p*ssed" at being compared to "Kim Kardashian fighter" Paulo Costa

Glover Teixeira cannot bear being compared to UFC middleweight Paulo Costa. During an interview with Ag.Fight, the UFC light heavyweight champion was asked if he would have weight-cutting issues going into his title defense against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275.

The interviewer also jokingly enquired if Teixeira would need to make up excuses like 'Borrachinha' for missing weight. Speaking of the fellow Brazilian, the light-heavyweight champ said:

"Oh man, I'm even pissed at you mentioning 'The Eraser' [Borrachinha] and my name together. Damn, after all that shit he's been doing around... For God's sake, man." translated by Brazilian MMA Legends

Glover Teixeira, however, remains unconcerned regarding Costa's business and is only focused on his own fight game. The 43-year-old also compared Costa to Kim Kardashian, taking a dig 'Borrachinha' for the various cosmetic surgeries he has undergone over the years. The light-heavyweight champ further said:

"I'm very proud of what I do and how I do it, you know?! Damn, I have nothing to talk about. Like, 'Damn, I should have done this or that'. No, I'm a fighter. Nobody has anything to say about how much of a fighter I am, got it?! I am respected by all top level fighters. I'm talking about highy level fighters. I'm not talking about those Kim Kardashian fighters." translated by Brazilian MMA Legends

Glover Teixeira says he has been inspired by 'The Book of Five Rings' as well

Glover Teixeira recently revealed that he has read the famous martial arts book 'The Book of Five Rings'. The book is also highly spoken of by his upcoming opponent Jiri Prochazka, who claims to have been considerably impacted by it.

Teixeira compared his resolve to that of the author, Miyamoto Musashi. While Mushashi's ultimate objective was to kill his opponents in war, the UFC light-heavyweight champ is hell-bent on earning finishes in his fights. The 42-year-old further told Ag. Fight:

"I have read The Book of Five Rings where Miyamoto Musashi says you can't change the goal, which is to kill your opponent. Of course, 'kill', right?! Finishing the fight. For Miyamoto it meant killing, because it was with swords, right?! But it's like, you ending the fight, finishing your opponent. This goal can never change. Doesn't matter what happened in the fight, doesn't matter if it's the last round." translated by Brazilian MMA Legends

'The Book of Five Rings' is a widely popular book on kenjutsu and general martial arts by Musashi. Life-long practitioners of martial arts, both Teixeira and Prochazka are avid disciples of the text.

Regardless, the top two light heavyweights seem eager to get inside the cage and put on a show for the fans at UFC 275, with the title hanging in the balance.

