Did Paulo Costa get a hair transplant?

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa underwent a hair transplant procedure in Brazil.

A series of posts uploaded to the Instagram account of Dr. Pablo Matos Milhomem, a skin and hair treatment specialist, shows Costa undergoing the procedure to cover the receding hairline and crowning on his head.

After he pulled out of a potential title eliminator bout against Robert Whittaker in April due to illness, Paulo Costa was booked to fight another top contender in Jared Cannonier in an August headliner.

However, Costa pulled out of the fight over payment disagreements with the UFC.

Many amazing fans of MMA comes to me in multiple places and saying; “We hope see you fighting soon when you come back?”I really feels bad for them,Unfortunately I wont make bigs show to get same payment as unranked fighters. No make sense.

After all I still training and sharp pic.twitter.com/fpOtL3CqyM — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 9, 2021

Speculation about the actual cause behind Paulo Costa's withdrawal from the fight is ripe since images of the hair transplant procedure went viral online.

Many have alluded to the fact that Costa may have pulled out of the fight to undergo the procedure.

Fellow middleweights Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland have since trolled the Brazilian fighter on social media. However, it seems unlikely that the 30-year-old could have pulled out of the fight for that reason.

Paulo Costa last competed against reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. He lost the lopsided bout via a second-round knockout. It was the first loss of his professional MMA career.

Dana White thinks Paulo Costa will be on the sidelines for a while

Paulo Costa's demand for higher pay was based on money earned by celebrity boxers in recent exhibition bouts.

While responding to Costa's criticism in an interview with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN, Dana White stated that Paulo Costa should probably have started a YouTube channel at an early age and gotten into a celebrity fighting circuit to make more money rather than becoming a full-time fighter.

UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events.

Youtubers are showing all disgrace on this business. — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 5, 2021

The UFC president doesn't seem to have changed his stance since the interview.

While answering questions about Paulo Costa's situation during the UFC 263 post-fight press conference, Dana White stated that Costa is 'gonna hang out for a while', alluding that the UFC was in no mood to give in to Costa's demands.

"Our relationship is fine. I mean, he said some nutty sh*t, and I straightened it out. That's how I look at it. Sounds like he is gonna sit out and hang out for a while. He said, 'I want to be paid more because all these YouTube stars are making (more money).' Apparently, he didn't see his last fight," Dana White said.

