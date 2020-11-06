Glover Teixeira is prepared to do some trash talking to get title shot over Israel Adesanya

Glover Teixeira is willing to step out of character in order to get a UFC light heavyweight title shot before Israel Adesanya.

The veteran Brazilian returns to the Octagon this Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 13, opposite compatriot Thiago “Maretta” Santos, in what many see as a possible title eliminator bout.

The 41-year old Teixeira is enjoying a career resurgence as of late, posting an impressive four-fight winning streak, with the latest being a 5th-round TKO win over former title contender Anthony Smith back in May.

Santos, meanwhile, is coming off a long layoff following a loss to Jon Jones back in 2019. Santos lost a close split decision against Jones in one of the light heavyweight great’s toughest tests.

Now, Teixeira and Santos - both former title challengers - are looking to inch closer to UFC gold once again, but their potential title shots are in jeopardy of being delayed thanks to reigning middleweight champ Adesanya, who plans to move up and challenge reigning 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz.

Asked whether he was disappointed in the development, Glover Teixeira told the media ahead of UFC Vegas 13 that he had no reason to be disappointed yet.

“Not yet, I’m not disappointed, it didn’t happen yet, everything is possible.”

Glover Teixeira added that he’s willing to do some trash talking of his own, if it means that he can get a title shot ahead of Adesanya.

“We’ll see after this fight. We could over there and make some noise.”

Not really known for his trash talking, Teixeira understands that hype makes fights, and he says he's prepared to do some talking to get what he wants.

“I never really talk too much sh*t, but If I have to do a little bit to promote this fight and take Adesanya out of there and get the title fight, that’s what I’m gonna do,” Teixeira added. "Send him back to the 185-pound division."

.@GloverTeixeira is willing to go out of character to make sure @Stylebender doesn't get a 205-pound title shot before him. 👀#UFCVegas13 | Full interview: https://t.co/K8p7SjWXFP pic.twitter.com/5w4PIleDmq — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 5, 2020

