"Go out in a blaze if you got to" - Nate Diaz quotes famous movie dialogue ahead of potential UFC return

Nate Diaz recently uploaded a famous dialogue from a movie on his Twitter account ahead of his expected return to the UFC. He quoted a famous dialog from the 1992 movie, Juice, starring rapper Tupac and acting legend Samuel L Jackson.

Nate Diaz wrote on Twitter:

You gotta get the ground beneath your feet, partner, get the wind behind your back, and go out in a blaze if you got to. Otherwise, you ain't shit. 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 11, 2021

The movie is about four Harlem friends: Bishop, Que, Steel and Raheem, who dabble in petty crimes. However, they decide to go big one day by robbing a convenience store.

Bishop, played by Tupac, is the magnetic leader of the group and owns a gun. Conflict stems when Que, who plans on becoming a DJ, has a gig on the night of the robbery, and Bishop won't take no for an answer.

Tupac does an excellent job of portraying an angry, misunderstood youth adamant on gaining respect. The need for control and respect is so important to Bishop as he watches his father stripped of his dignity in prison. In continuation to the lines quoted by Nate Diaz, Bishop said:

Otherwise, you ain’t shit! You might as well be dead your damn self!

Nate Diaz's potential return to the UFC.

Nate Diaz is expected to make a return to the UFC after having stayed out of the promotion for around two years.

The last time Nate Diaz fought was against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 with the BMF title on the line.

Nate Diaz recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Show and expressed his interest in a return to the octagon against Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira.

Speaking with Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, UFC president Dana White confirmed that a return for Nate Diaz is definitely on the line.

White also confirmed that Nate Diaz would return to fight at lightweight, and his potential opponent is interested in the matchup as well. When asked if Nate Diaz would fight the winner of McGregor vs Poirier, Dana White evaded the question, saying:

"I don't know. Let's see if we can get this fight done. But I would put him in a really good position if he won the fight, and the guy who he could potentially be fighting thinks it's a great fight too."