The debate over who holds the title of the greatest UFC fighter of all time has long been a topic of discussion among MMA fans and analysts.

While the debate doesn't show any signs of cooling down, NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe recently added his voice to the never-ending discussion with a strong endorsement of Jon Jones, hoping to settle the matter, at least for now.

In a tweet, the former tight end dismissed the idea of debating Jones' standing in MMA while suggesting that any arguments against Jones' GOAT status should be futile:

"The GOAT UFC fighter is JON 'BONES' JONES. The pound 4 pound best fighter is also JON 'BONES' JONES. Please no more questions about who it is. It’s him and it’s not close. Go debate with your kitchen appliances."

Jon Jones solidifies legacy with dominant victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Jon Jones' has built an extraordinary resume by beating some of the biggest names in his illustrious UFC career. 'Bones' is the youngest UFC champion in the promotion's history and holds the record for most defenses of the light heavyweight title with victories over the likes of Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira, Alexander Gustafsson, and Lyoto Machida, among others.

Following his controversial win over Dominick Reyes, Jones relinquished the 205-pound title and moved up to heavyweight to become a double champion. The New Yorker made quick work of Ciryl Gane to capture the vacant heavyweight title and defended it with a third-round TKO victory over Stipe Miocic at the recently concluded UFC 309 card.

Jones' ability to excel in two different weight divisions has cemented his place as one of the MMA's all-time greats. However, his legacy is tainted by drug test failures and controversies throughout his career.

These issues have added to the ongoing debates about why some fans and experts don't consider him to be the greatest fighter of all time.

Despite his unmatched skillset and achievements, Jones' past controversies remain a point of contention, with critics pointing to his positive drug tests as a black mark on his career.

