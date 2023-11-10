“Go after that MMA belt” - MMA legend Henry Cejudo would love for Jonathan Haggerty to go for three-sport supremacy

Former two-division UFC world champion Henry Cejudo encouraged Jonathan Haggerty to pursue three-sport supremacy.

At ONE Fight Night 16, Haggerty knocked out Fabricio Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world.

‘The General’ added the kickboxing world title to his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown to impressively make himself a two-sport world champion.

Shortly after defeating Andrade, Haggerty used his in-ring microphone time to call for a rematch in MMA to potentially become a three-sport world champion. ‘The General’ received plenty of support for his historic aspirations, including Henry Cejudo supporting him.

During a video posted on Instagram, Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, had this to say about Haggerty:

“What’s next for a guy like Jonathan Haggerty? It’s for him to chase that third sport world championship, that’s right. Go after that MMA belt at ONE. Is jiu-jitsu the answer? No, not really. You know what it is? It’s takedown defense. Cagework and also how to get off from the bottom.”

Jonathan Haggerty has several other options for his next fight besides a rematch against Fabricio Andrade in MMA. One of the more intriguing matchups is a rematch against Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

In October 2018, Superlek secured a second-round TKO win against Haggerty in a Muay Thai bout with a different promotion. Both fighters are now riding impressive winning streaks, making the rematch a potential fight in 2024.

The ONE Fight Night 16 replay featuring Jonathan Haggerty’s knockout win can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.