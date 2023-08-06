"Go to rehab" - Jake Paul shares savage response to Conor McGregor calling his fight with Nate Diaz boring

Conor McGregor has previously had beef with both Jake Paul and Nate Diaz, but the Irishman still tuned in to watch their much-awaited boxing match last night. 'The Problem Child' was able to secure a decision victory over his opponent. He managed to drop Diaz in round five, the most decisive moment of the contest.

Their contest was a competitive affair, but Conor McGregor appeared to have grown bored of the boxing match, as he took to Twitter to shoot his shot at famous rapper Saweetie.

Conor McGregor's tweet was evidently a sly insult aimed in the direction of Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. Following the conclusion of the fight, 'The Problem Child' appeared in front of the media where he was informed of McGregor's tweet. Paul dismissed 'The Notorious' in his response, and laid out ambitious plans for the future. He said this:

"I don't care about that guy. He needs to go to rehab. I want Nate [Diaz] in MMA, I want more professional boxers, and I want Canelo [Alvarez]."

Watch the video below from 5:35:

Jake Paul bounced back from a decision loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year to defeat Nate Diaz 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91 on the judges' scorecards. Rumors of the pair doing a rematch in MMA have surfaced, but nothing is clear at this stage.

Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor share back-and-forth on Twitter

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira managed to get into a heated exchange on Twitter despite the Brazilian's minimal English. 'Do Bronx' called the Irishman out after McGregor shared his motivation to return to the octagon.

'The Notorious' has teased a return for months after completing the rehabilitation process on his leg, which he broke against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. But despite Conor McGregor hinting at a return, his lack of USADA testing samples had led to speculation that he may not fight again.

Charles Oliveira appears to believe that McGregor has lost his motivation to return, as he said this to 'The Notorious':

"Lol, you're without motivation more than 2 years"

McGregor has since deleted his response, in which he said this:

"Recovering from a leg break, you nobody. You are nobody now, again"

"Get off that Lamborghini you broke bum "

Screenshot of McGregor's tweets at Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira has evolved into a bonafide UFC superstar and one of the most popular fighters on the roster. His championship run captured the hearts and minds of many MMA fans, defeating three top-five ranked lightweights in an 18-month span. Earlier this year, Oliveira secured a first-round TKO win against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289.

A fight between McGregor and Oliveira has been teased in the past, and it would be one of the biggest UFC pay-per-views of all-time, should it take place.

Catch the live action of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Main Card live now