“GOAT doing GOAT things” - Demetrious Johnson wows fans in submission win over heavyweight grappler in IBJJF

37-year-old MMA icon Demetrious Johnson is still smashing the competition and taking home gold.

Though he has not competed inside the Circle for nearly a year, 'Mighty Mouse' is staying busy by honing his BJJ skills on the sport's biggest stage. Recently, Johnson competed at the 2024 IBJJF Pan Championships in Florida, coming out on top in the Master 2 featherweight division.

Along the way, he also competed in the openweight tournament, where he dispatched an opponent a foot taller and weighing nearly 100 pounds more than himself.

"The MMA GOAT is making waves in BJJ. Congrats to ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson for capturing gold in the IBJJF Pan Championship and silver in the openweight tournament!"

Johnson ultimately walked away with a silver medal at openweight to go with his featherweight gold. Fans on Instagram flooded the comments section with nothing but love for the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion, saying:

"GOAT doing GOAT things"

"@mighty the GOAT"

"GOAT for a reason"

"A bad bad man"

"You're my literal hero brother"

"Mighty Mouse casually doing side quests on hard difficulty"

"Is there anything DJ can't do"

Everywhere he goes, Demetrious Johnson dominates the competition

Demetrious Johnson is by far and away one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts — regardless of weight class. Before making his way to ONE Championship through a history-making trade, DJ dominated UFC, defending his flyweight world title an incredible 11 straight times and scoring one of the most memorable submission victories of all time.

After accomplishing all he could stateside, Johnson came to ONE and continued right where he left off, picking up three straight wins to take the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship en route to becoming the undisputed ONE flyweight MMA king.

Which 'Mighty Mouse' performance is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below, and check out some of DJ's greatest highlights in ONE Championship via the below embed.