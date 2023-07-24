"God damn this is brutal" - Mayra Bueno Silva's graphic call-out of Julianna Pena wins over MMA fans

Mayra Bueno Silva has won over MMA fans this week after her brutal call-out of Julianna Pena on Twitter turned heads.

Pena is expected to fight next for the vacant women's bantamweight title following Amanda Nunes' retiremement at UFC 289. As of now, an opponent for 'The Venezuelan Vixen' has not been announced, but reports have suggested that Raquel Pennington will be next in line.

One woman who doesn't agree with Pennington being ahead of her in the pecking order, however, is 'Sheetara'. The Brazilian is on a four-fight win streak which includes back-to-back performance bonuses as well as a victory over Holly Holm. Her recent form has also earned her a deserved spot at No.3 in the bantamweight rankings.

Bueno Silva opted to throw in her name into the mix for a fight against Pena by sharing a graphic photo of dismembered fighters she has conquered in the octagon. The photo also includes an empty box where she'd like to put Julianna Pena's head.

Fans have been reacting to the image, with many praising the 31-year-old for the bold call-out. One fan wrote:

"God damn this is brutal lol"

Another fan stated the photo reminds them of the popular fighting video game series Mortal Kombat:

"Mortal Kombat vibes"

Twitter user @AFeldMMA also gave their props to whoever created the image. They tweeted:

"Bravo to whoever made this graphic"

Julianna Pena fires back at Mayra Bueno Silva

Following her victory over Holly Holm earlier this month, Mayra Bueno Silva had sterns words for Julianna Pena in her octagon interview. The Brazilian dismissed Pena's fighting style and claimed she was undeserving of another title shot.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Pena took the opportunity to fire back at the Brazilian's criticism. The former women's bantamweight champ labeled 'Sheetara' as a nobody and stated her win over Holm wasn't all that impressive:

"I thought I recognized her. I said, 'Isn't that that curtain jerker from the Apex?'...I thought I recognized her but yeah, then I remembered that she fought two 41-year-olds and then started talking bad about me and then I was like, 'Oh yeah, I fors ure know who this chick is.'"

Pena added:

"Yeah, impressed that she was literally losing the entire fight up until she caught that choke? Like, no, that's not really impressive to me. In fact, doesn't she have unifinished business with Miesha [Tate]? Doesn't she need to fight her?"

