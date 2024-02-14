"God knows when that is going to happen" - Ex-UFC champ praises Dana White for not scheduling UFC 300 main event reveal during Super Bowl

Many fans expected UFC boss Dana White to announce the main event for UFC 300 during the Super Bowl this past weekend. Given the magnitude of the event, plenty thought it made sense for the promotion to announce the headliner at the major American football event.

This, however, did not come to fruition, and fans are still wondering who will be competing in the main event of UFC 300, which is scheduled to take place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping was recently joined by commentator Jon Anik on an episode of his podcast, Believe You Me. The pair discussed a variety of topics, including the UFC 300 main event.

Anik expressed his view that the main event will be announced before UFC 298 wraps up, and said that "by Saturday night, we'll have a UFC 300 main event."

To this, Bisping responded by saying:

"Yeah, number one, regarding the Super Bowl, they don't need to spend 7 million dollars advertising it. The whole world that's an MMA fan, and even non-MMA fans are very, very curious. Of course, McGregor and Chandler, god knows when that's gonna happen."

Check out the episode here (4:15 for Bisping's comments):

There were suggestions that UFC 300 would be headlined by the McGregor-Chandler bout, even though 'The Notorious' indicated that their fight would take place during international fight week in June.

Despite many theories, it's still unclear who will be headlining the marquee UFC 300 card in April.

Dana White suggests says he will announce UFC 300 main event "at the press conference this weekend"

In an interview with journalist Kevin Iole, Dana White was asked when fans could expect to have some finality and closure regarding the UFC 300 main event.

To this, White responded by saying:

"Yeah, I'll probably announce it at the press conference this weekend."

Iole then goes on to ask Dana White whether he meant the pre-fight press conference or the post-fight one, to which the UFC boss replied:

"Post"

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet

With the April 13 date nearing closer, it seems very likely that fans won't have to wait too long to find out who will feature in the main event of UFC 300.