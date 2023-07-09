"Gods recognize Gods" - When Conor McGregor compared himself with Jesus Christ ahead of huge fight

Conor McGregor has never been shy of self-confidence, but some would say that on several occasions, the Irishman's assurance veered towards arrogance. One such occasion was when 'The Notorious' compared himself with Jesus Christ.

McGregor was scheduled to face then-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, and as part of the build-up to their fight at UFC 197, they attended a press conference.

During the press conference, dos Anjos was made aware that 'The Notorious' had previously claimed that he could defeat Jesus Christ in a fight inside the octagon.

The Brazilian responded:

"I'm just a single tool in Jesus' hand and on March 5 he will see, he will feel what a single tool in Jesus' hand can do to him."

Conor McGregor replied with the following:

"Me and Jesus are cool. I'm cool with all the Gods. Gods recognize Gods."

Watch the video below from 21:00:

Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos never ended up meeting inside the octagon, as the Brazilian suffered a foot injury that forced him to withdraw from the bout.

But the pair still carry ill feelings towards one another, as they were involved in a backstage incident at UFC 264 when they crossed paths.

Conor McGregor shares peculiar Michael Chandler prediction

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the coaches for season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' earlier this year. The show will air from May 30 to August 15, after which the pair of stars are expected to do battle inside the octagon.

However, the delay in proceedings and lack of an official announcement has caused concern for fans. Speculation about whether the bout will take place has begun, but it seems that McGregor may have hinted at a possible date.

The Irishman took to Twitter to declare that he would "torture" Chandler in the octagon. He followed that by tweeting a Santa Claus emoji, which could imply he will be returning in December.

Conor McGregor wrote:

"I'm going to take him to the 3rd and torture him."

See the tweets below:

McGregor was removed from the USADA drug testing pool in July 2021 following his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' suffered a brutal broken leg and was forced to spend over a year in recovery.

The Irishman is yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool, and according to the agency, he will need to be in the pool for at least six months before being eligible to fight.

