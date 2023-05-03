"Goes to the venue with the c** socks on" - When James Krause told a wild story about Bryce Mitchell using his bathroom

Bryce Mitchell is one of the most peculiar personalities on the UFC roster. He is an avid conspiracy theorist who is quick to remind the world about his beliefs as a flat earther. Or that the United States government has secretly orchestrated mass shootings to facilitate a change in gun legislation.

Thus, it's no surprise that former MMA coach James Krause once recounted a bizarre story about 'Thug Nasty'. A video from Krause's TikTok account was uploaded to Twitter in which he talks about a wild moment he shared with Mitchell in Las Vegas, involving socks, a bed, and semen.

According to the former coach of Glory MMA, Mitchell wore one of his socks in Las Vegas. However, after an intimate phone call with his girlfriend, 'Thug Nasty' masturbated and left semen on Krause's bathroom floor. He subsequently wiped it off the floor with his socks before sleeping in Krause's bed.

"He also borrowed a pair of my socks, and he had them on. I said 'Dude, what are you doing?' He said, 'Man, my girlfriend got talking to me and I rubbed one out'. And I said, 'Bro, hold on a second, what are you talking about?' This dude came on my floor of my bathroom, jizzzed all over my floor, uses the socks, my socks, on his feet, to rub it in the floor to wipe it up, and then went to sleep in my bed."

Furthermore, he kept wearing the socks and went to the Las Vegas venue for his fight while still wearing James Krause's socks.

"He's still wearing the c*m socks on his feet, and then goes to the venue with the c*m socks on. This is Bryce Mitchell in a nutshell. I can't make this up. I can't make this up. Bryce Mitchell is a special creature, fellas. He's a national treasure and we need to protect him at all costs."

Why isn't Bryce Mitchell fighting at UFC 288?

Bryce Mitchell was originally scheduled to face Jonathan Pearce at UFC 288 in what would have been his first fight since suffering a brutal loss against Ilia Topuria. Unfortunately, 'JSP' withdrew from the bout, citing injury, and was replaced by Movsar Evloev.

However, the bout between him and the undefeated Russian has now been scrapped after 'Thug Nasty' suffered a back injury while training. This forced Bryce Mitchell to withdraw from the matchup and he has since been replaced by Diego Lopez.

