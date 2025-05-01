“Going to be a banger” - Isi Fitikefu promises an absolute firestorm vs. Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 31

Isi Fitikefu wants nothing but to beat the brakes off Zebaztian Kadestam in their Bangkok showdown.

The Tongan-Australian brawler will square off against Kadestam in a welterweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for Bangkok Post, Fitikefu told fans to expect an absolute belter when he takes on the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion.

Isi Fitikefu said:

"Tune in. It's going to be a banger."

Fitikefu and Kadestam are two quintessential brawlers who will stop at nothing to capture that highlight reel finish when they step between the ropes or inside the cage.

Kadestam, moreso, has shown to be the more aggressive striker between the pair.

'The Bandit' is a pure MMA striker with an absurd 100 percent finish rate, with all seven of his wins coming by way of knockout.

The former welterweight MMA king ran through Luis Santos, Agilan Thani, Tyler McGuire, Georgiy Kichigin, Valmir Da Silva, Iuri Lapicus, and Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic.

Fitikefu, meanwhile, has shown more of his versatility in his previous matches after coming off two straight wins over Da Silva and Hiroyuki Tetsuka.

After taking a stunning submission win over Da Silva at ONE Fight Night 9, Fitikefu showed his more well-rounded arsenal in his unanimous decision win over Tetsuka at ONE 168: Denver.

A win over Kadestam could put Fitikefu at a prime spot for challenging Christian Lee for the ONE welterweight MMA world title.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Fitikefu's entire interview below:

Isi Fitikefu isn't bothered with his underdog label against Zebaztian Kadestam

Isi Fitikefu doesn't let pre-fight notions bother him heading into ONE Fight Night 31.

Despite coming off two straight wins, Fitikefu is deemed as an underdog against Zebaztian Kadestam, a former ONE welterweight MMA world champion, ahead of their Bangkok banger:

"I know I am better. I believe in it. If no one believes that, as long as I believe in myself and I do what I have to do out there, I know I’m gonna win," Fitikefu said in an interview with ONE Championship.

