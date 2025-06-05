"Going to do what I know to do" - Johan Estupinan eyes perfection, wants another 'great show at ONE Fight Night 32

Undefeated Colombian powerhouse Johan Estupinan is preparing to deliver another majestic performance on the grandest stage of combat sports this Friday, June 6.

The JCFernandez and Team CSK warrior steps inside the ONE Circle for the sixth time in less than a year to trade leather with Japanese veteran Taiki Naito in a flyweight Muay Thai joust.

Their battle joins ONE Fight Night 32 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of fight night, Estupinan, who boasts a perfect 27-0 professional record, expressed supreme confidence in his ability to entertain while maintaining his unblemished streak.

"I'm going to give all the people a great show," Johan Estupinan told Nick Atkin when asked about his feelings heading into the contest. "I'm going to do what I know to do."

This straightforward declaration from the Colombian striker doesn't exactly translate to what he promises to show on fight night. However, per his past appearances under the ONE banner, it's not too hard to form a hypothesis.

'Panda Kick' has racked up five successive wins, multiple performance bonuses, and three highlight-reel finishes against Zakaria El Jamari, Sean Climaco, and Kouta Omori.

If the 22-year-old striking specialist brings his same wizardry into this fight, Naito could be in for a long night. Or, perhaps, Estupinan could wrap things up with another quick night out.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, June 6.

Johan Ghazali backs Johan Estupinan to emerge victorious at ONE Fight Night 32

Malaysian-American slugger Johan Ghazali, who returns in a flyweight Muay Thai tussle against Diego Paez on the same card, believes his former rival will get his hand raised and leave the iconic venue with a 28-0 record.

"I think he can do it on the scorecards or even a knockout," he told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview.

"He has good hands, a good striking arsenal. Naito hasn’t really been winning much lately. So I think that momentum is on Johan’s side to win this battle."

The Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai Gym athlete suffered a unanimous decision loss to Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January.

He's been wanting a rematch against 'Panda Kick' since, and a win for him at ONE Fight Night 32 could potentially give fans the sequel to the Battle of the Johans this year.

