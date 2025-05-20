“Nobody believed that Panda” - Johan Estupinan explains the origin of his unique nickname ‘Panda Kick’

Who knew that Johan Estupinan was a big fan of Po from Dreamworks Animation's hit, 'Kung Fu Panda'?

Turns out, even the Colombian firecracker's fight moniker, 'Panda Kick' was inspired by this affable animated character.

Estupinan shared the origin of his nickname in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"My coach gave me the nickname because pandas have energy. Before they fight, they eat a lot of vegetables, they go on a special diet, and because they are somebody nobody believed would be fighting too."

The undefeated 22-year-old striking phenom continued:

"Because they are Colombian, Muay Thai is from Thailand, and they are Colombian fighters, and no one believed them to beat the Thai fighters. Also if you see in the movie, Kung Fu Panda, nobody believed that Panda. And that’s why they are also called ‘Panda Kick.'"

Now ranked fifth in the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division, Johan Estupinan will look to continue his climb atop the rankings at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs Cohen on Prime Video.

The Team JCFernandez and Team CSK affiliate will return against respected veteran Taiki Naito in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai affair inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime on June 6, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Johan Estupinan issues bold challenge to Superlek

Johan Estupinan exudes the supreme confidence expected from a fighter who remains unblemished in 27 professional bouts.

'Panda Kick' believes he can more than hold his own against the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world, and he's eager for a chance to prove it.

In the same interview with SCMP MMA, Estupinan said he expects to cross paths with reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 soon.

"Yeah, I know he’s a legend. He’s very strong. But we will meet soon in the ring. I want all the Thai people to know that."

Watch the full interview:

