Undefeated Johan Estupinan outlines plan for two-sport dominance in ONE Championship

Undefeated Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan is eyeing two-sport glory. Following a dominant performance over teen phenom Johan Ghazali at ONE 170 in January, 'Panda Kick' secured his spot as the fifth-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Now, the 22-year-old finds himself on the cusp of his first ONE world title opportunity. But Estupinan has no plans of stopping in 'the art of eight limbs.'

"Yes, my first focus is to win the belt in Muay Thai," Estupinan said during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post. "When I’m done there, I’m going after the kickboxing belt."

With a perfect 27-0 record and wins over the likes of Kouta Omori, Sayik, Sean Climaco, Zakaria El Jamari, and Johan Ghazali, Estupinan appears to be well on his way to a shot at 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Johan Estupinan meets Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6

Johan Estupinan will look to improve his overall record to 28-0 on Friday, June 6, when he steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a high-stakes flyweight Muay Thai matchup with Japanese standout Taiki Naito.

Naito goes into the bout as the third-ranked contender in the flyweight kickboxing division, though he's already competed nine times in Muay Thai under the ONE banner, earning notable victories over Rui Botelho, Petchdam Petchyindee, and Amir Naseri.

Will Johan Estupinan make it six in a row on martial arts' biggest global stage, or will the 'Silent Sniper' stop the Colombian's momentum in its tracks?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

