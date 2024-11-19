"Going for the Tyson Fury approach" - Fans baffled by former UFC star Darren Till's physique ahead of Tommy Fury presser

Tyson Fury comparisons have surrounded Darren Till, but not for his skills in boxing. A clip, recently shared on X by Misfits Boxing, showed Till doing a bit of shadowboxing in the lead-up to a press conference for his next boxing bout.

This contest will take place against another member of the Fury clan, as the former UFC welterweight title challenger will don the big gloves and step into the ring against Tommy Fury on Jan. 18.

Within the referenced footage of Till shadowboxing, X users compared Till's physique to Tyson, who isn't exactly known for having a bodybuilder's frame.

These sentiments were echoed by several X users underneath Till's post leading into the press conference and a sizable amount of posts have amassed underneath it.

Trending

@RhodriMillward said:

"Going for the Tyson fury approach"

@Stuba85 stated:

"That's me after my Christmas Dinner hahaha"

@ChefLuMusic quipped:

"this dude built like me"

Check out more fan comments below:

[Screenshots courtesy: @MisfitsBoxing on X]

Check out the referenced shadowboxing clip of Darren Till below:

Expand Tweet

Darren Till's rowdiness at the Tommy Fury press conference

Darren Till made waves leading into the presser but things became even more chaotic once the former UFC combatant stepped into the press conference itself. A certain amount of the tumult kicked off with the actions of the Fury family patriarch, John, who is no stranger to bombast or controversy.

The 31-year-old had water thrown at him by John Fury, who is a former boxer in his own right, and the tensions were pronounced after that. Till then began going at Tommy Fury and his team by proxy including a comment about how he would head kick the younger Fury if Till felt like he was losing their boxing bout.

Till has stated that he does not see anything notable from Tommy Fury in terms of his in-ring skillset and feels he will walk down and then obliterate Fury. The Liverpool native went on to say how he as an MMA fighter felt no threat by any of the boxers in the room and his boasting about previous sparring sessions with Tyson Fury seemed too intense for John Fury which led to the aforementioned water incident.

While no strikes were exchanged on the stage, a planned faceoff between Till and Tommy was called off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback