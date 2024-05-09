“Gonna be an interesting one” - Danial Williams says bantamweight limit could be a different test for Superlek at ONE 167

Superlek Kiatmoo9 may have looked invincible over his past few fights, but Danial Williams believes the heavier bantamweight limit could pose a different test for the Thai superstar.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion aims for two-sport and two-division supremacy when he challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams said the fact that the fight is at 145 pounds presents a different scenario for Superlek, who is a natural flyweight.

'Mini T' said:

"This is really interesting. Of course, Haggerty has adjusted to the weight. So, he's bringing something really different in his fights. And it's going to be Superlek's first time at this weight, so yeah, it's gonna be an interesting one."

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, started his ONE Championship career at flyweight and even won the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in his second fight for the promotion.

Medical concerns, however, forced Haggerty to move up to bantamweight where he reached arguably the peak of his powers.

Superlek, meanwhile, fought exclusively at flyweight in ONE Championship and holds an incredible 13-1 record in the promotion.

He's also 4-1 in his world title fights. The sole loss he suffered was against then-ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi all the way back in 2021.

Danial Williams expects all-out aggression from Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty in Denver

The impending world title fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 has been billed as a true super fight, and Danial Williams believes the two world champions will deliver on that promise.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams said he expects Haggerty and Superlek to hunt for that picture-perfect knockout that would send the Denver crowd ballistic. He added:

"For sure, there's gonna be a lot of hype surrounding the fight. So I feel like they're both going to be hungry for a stoppage. Some people are saying Haggerty can do it, some know Superlek could end the fight with a quick knockout.