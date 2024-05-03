"They're not going to play it safe" - Danial Williams certain Superlek, Jonathan Haggerty will go guns blazing at ONE 168: Denver

Danial Williams is excited to watch the highly anticipated clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek go down in a few months.

ONE Championship is set to return to the United States with ONE 168: Denver on September 6, live from the Ball Arena.

In the co-main event of the evening, Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against the flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Many will have this match-up singled out as their most anticipated bout throughout the remainder of the year and for good reason.

Williams, who has previously faced off with the man that they call 'The Kicking Machine', is expecting fireworks from the pair of world champions.

He believes that both men are coming to put on a show in Denver and leave it all out there which should make for an incredible watch:

"So I feel like it's going to be explosive. They're both going to go at it, and they're not going to play it safe one bit."

Superlek only knows how to fight one way

Superlek is already guaranteed to put on a show whenever he steps inside the Circle to compete against the best in the world.

His recent wars with Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa are living proof of that as he came out victorious on both occasions.

However, the same can be said for Jonathan Haggerty who always demonstrates incredible heart, toughness and ruthless power.

His last contest against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 is sure to be in consideration for fight of the year come the end of 2024.

At ONE 168, the two elite strikers will clash for the first time under the ONE Championship banner in what should be an incredible watch for striking fans all over the world.

The entire card will air live from the Ball Arena in Denver on September 6.