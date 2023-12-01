"Gonna talk to his translator for 3 hours" - Fans hilariously react to reports stating Alex Pereira will appear on Joe Rogan's JRE podcast

Alex Pereira was introduced to MMA fans long before his debut in the UFC due to Joe Rogan's passionate words about the incredible fighting prowess that 'Poatan. possesses.'

On various episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan would talk about the otherworldly knockout power of the Brazilian.

Following his victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295, Alex Pereira was crowned the light heavyweight champion. 'Poatan' became the fastest ever two-division champion in promotional history, and combined with being a two-division Glory kickboxing champion, Pereira has put together a once-in-a-generation sort of resume.

It now appears that Alex Pereira will have the chance to tell his story on JRE, as the Brazilian recently posted an image alongside Joe Rogan on his Instagram story.

The image was posted on X by @mma_orbit, and given Pereira's stoic nature, the thought of 'Poatan' talking to Rogan produced hilarious reactions from fans. @TheAlphaRock1 wrote this:

"Joe really gonna talk to Alex’s translator for 3 hours"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Check out some of the reactions below:

"dudes just gonna stare at joe for 3 hours and occasionally say chama"

"So have u ever done dmt"

"i would love a jre with poatan and have glover as the translator"

"I hope Glover is there to translate. Also adding and being part of the conversation himself."

"This cat made 185???"

Screenshots of fan reactions

Alex Pereira sends a reminder to Israel Adesanya in recent Instagram post

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya share one of the most legendary rivalries in combat sports history. The pair have clashed on four occasions across MMA and kickboxing, with Pereira defeating Adesanya three times.

'The Last Stylebender' was able to get a win of his own during their most recent fight at UFC 287, after which 'Poatan' moved from middleweight to light heavyweight.

Following the Brazilian's recent victory over Jiri Prochazka to claim the 205 pound title, he called out Adesanya for a duel at light heavyweight.

Alex Pereira explained that he wanted to help re-ignite the fire to compete within his former foe, given Adesanya's recent announcement that he would be taking a break from MMA.

The Brazilian has now taken to Instagram to share a reminder to 'The Last Stylebender', saying this:

"This is not personal with Israel Adesanya , I would even train with him in the future, but Adesanya gotta watch this video so he will never underestimate someone’s potential again! P S: Poatan - “2 Division Champion”"

See the post below: