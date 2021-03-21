'Good to finally meet you, buddy' - What Kevin Holland said in his funny face-off with Derek Brunson

UFC middleweights Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson came face to face with each other for the UFC Vegas 22 weigh-in. It turned out to be a rather funny interaction between the adversaries. The fighters looked relaxed and did not seem to feel the pressure of the main event showdown.

Kevin Holland kept his promise of talking the talk and kept speaking to Derek Brunson for as long as the staredown lasted. Holland said some interesting things that did not adhere to a single line of thought. All of it failed to get any reaction from his stoic opponent:

"Good to finally meet you buddy, good to finally be here with you. It’s gonna be a good time tomorrow. Every time I talk you gonna hit me, couple takedowns. Some girl told me I need to start shaving my chest today, I might start working on it, you know what I mean?" Kevin Holland said.

Kevin Holland talking that talk during the face off with Derek Brunson 🗣️ #UFCVegas22

No.7 ranked middleweight contender Derek Brunson (21-7 MMA, 11-5 UFC) is slated to fight No.10 ranked Kevin Holland (21-5 MMA, 9-2 UFC) in the five-round headliner of UFC Vegas 22. Both fighters successfully made weight on Friday with Derek Brunson making it to the divisional limit of 186lbs while Holland came in lighter at 183lbs.

The fight is one of three high-stakes middleweight bouts that will likely determine the next challenger to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's belt. The event will be broadcast live tonight from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The main card will start at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.

Both fighters are undefeated in their fights that took place in Las Vegas. Someone will be losing their 0 in the fighting paradise.

Kevin Holland says Derek Brunson can't shut him up

Kevin Holland is nicknamed Big Mouth for a reason. The Fort Worth native does not like to hold back on his words. Ahead of the UFC Vegas 22 fight against Derek Brunson, Kevin Holland told BT Sport that he will not stop talking trash no matter how the fight unfolds:

"Talk the talk, walk the walk, big mouth, big action... Whatever you wanna call it, you know. I am gonna run that mouth. Even if he is on top, smashing me... I'm still gonna be talking. I might lick my finger, stick it in his ear and see what he is really about. You know what I mean? So, it's no big deal, you know. this is what I do. I am a talker, I am gonna talk. He thinks he is gonna shut me up. No way."

"I might lick my finger and stick it in his ear!"



