"Good luck Paddy" - Conor McGregor sends his best wishes to Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC debut, 'The Baddy' responds

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor recently sent his best wishes to the promotion's latest and most promising recruit Paddy Pimblett for his upcoming octagon debut.

Like McGregor, Pimblett also made a name for himself in European MMA promotion Cage Warriors before being signed by the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to make his much-awaited UFC debut in a lightweight clash against Luigi Vendramini next weekend on September 4. Ahead of the fight, McGregor took to Twitter to wish luck to the Englishman.

"Good luck paddy i was outside your gaf all hours with your man with long hair out that way that doing 30 year now forget his name hahahaha knock knoc who’s there not mike hahahaah it’s Brews not bevvies with them. meatball," wrote Conor McGregor.

Good luck paddy i was outside your gaf all hours with your man with long hair out that way that doing 30 year now forget his name hahahaha knock knoc who’s there not mike hahahaah it’s Brews not bevvies with them 🇺🇸 meatball 😋 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 25, 2021

Soon after, Paddy Pimblett responded to McGregor's tweet, thanking the Irishman and claiming he's about to take the UFC by storm just like McGregor did back in 2013.

The British fighter also stated that he looks forward to meeting McGregor soon.

"Thank you Conor I’m coming to take over the UFC just like u did. I know who U mean. he told me about that in Glasto. I wish yous were at the right house as I was on the party scene then myself & I wudda came out an we wudda had a scream. I’ll meet u soon tho big man 100%," wrote Paddy Pimblett.

Thank you Conor I’m coming to take over the UFC just like u did👊🏻I know who U mean🐑he told me about that in Glasto🤣I wish yous were at the right house as I was on the party scene then myself & I wudda came out an we wudda had a scream🕺🏼I’ll meet u soon tho big man 100% 😎 — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) August 25, 2021

In his UFC debut, 'The Notorious' megastar captured the attention of fans across the globe by knocking out Marcus Brimage spectacularly in the first round.

Paddy Pimblett is confident he'd beat Conor McGregor in a fight

While the two men have been cordial with each other on social media, Conor McGregor must be aware of the fact Paddy Pimblett recently claimed he'd submit the Irishman if the pair met inside the octagon.

In a recent chat with Submission Radio, Paddy Pimblett reaffirmed those claims.

"This is the fighting sport and if you don't believe that you can beat someone then you shouldn't be in there with them. I still say to this day, get me in there with Conor McGregor and I'll submit him in two or three rounds," said Paddy Pimblett.

Watch the interview below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard