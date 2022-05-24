"Omfg... Dillon [Danis] is just falling apart" - Gordon Ryan puts Conor McGregor's jiu jitsu coach on blast

Gordon Ryan recently took a shot at Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis on social media, posting a picture of Danis with a caption disparaging his physical appearance.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Ryan wrote:

“Omfg... Dillon is just falling apartHis body is looking like his bank account balance, weak"

The rivalry between Gordon Ryan and Dillon Danis stretches back to their match at the ADCC Submission Grappling World Championship. Ryan and Danis’ match went into overtime, with Ryan earning the victory via decision. Since then, the two have taken jabs at one another online and in interviews over the years.

Dillon Danis accuses Gordon Ryan of PED use

In a 2019 interview, Danis claimed that there was a PED use problem within the grappling community and called out Gordon Ryan specifically. In an interview with FloGrappling, he said:

"I'm an all-natural athlete, I'm not like these guys taking their special orange juice. I 100% think this is a problem. Gordon [Ryan] wouldn't be able to compete if there was steroid test or any drug test. Somebody could put it in front of my face and say ‘do this for ADCC’, and I would never do it because it goes against everything I believe in. Look at Gordon talking sh*t that he's the best in the world. You're not, buddy. Without that sh*t you be putting in your a**."

In response, Gordon Ryan saw a prime opportunity to take another dig at Danis on social media, this time posting a picture of the Bellator fighter with a grown-out beard and the following caption:

“Story time- today in nyc this homeless man asked not for a dollar, for 20 dollars when i was exiting the corner store post training. As always, i declined. Once he realized he wasnt gonna mooch off me he went into this crazy rant about how hes the best ever and he will beat up everyone on the block, including the senior citizens. I just laughed and pulled out my camera, told him to smile so i could post about him on social media. This is the pose he gave me. Strange times in nyc.”

