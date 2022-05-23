Stephen Thompson comments on the flipside of Conor McGregor's fame - "That's got to be tiring"

Stephen Thompson recently gave his take on the fame and money that Conor McGregor earned through the sport of MMA.

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly known as the poster boy of the UFC, mainly because of his ability to generate the most revenue in the promotion. The Irishman is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, with a whopping net worth of $200 million.

Despite his loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the Irishman made a whopping $33 million. Such fame and fortune, more often than not, comes at a price – the loss of one’s privacy.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



forbes.com/sites/brettkni… Conor McGregor is named the Forbes number 1 highest paid athlete for 2021. Conor McGregor is named the Forbes number 1 highest paid athlete for 2021. forbes.com/sites/brettkni… https://t.co/fS4yXD3hub

Giving his take on the matter during a recent podcast episode, Stephen Thompson suggested that such fame also disrupts a person's personal and family life. He pointed out how public attention also jeopardizes the freedom and safety of not only the individual, but also those associated with them.

Expressing his concern over the negative side of McGregor's fame, the 39-year-old UFC welterweight contender had this say:

"That's got to be tiring. Especially having and trying to have a family. On top of that, privacy for your kids, privacy for your honey. Oh just eyes on you at all times. And not always good, that's what you got to worry about. You've got bad people."

Check out the entire episode of the podcast below:

When will Conor McGregor return to the octagon?

Conor McGregor has been out of the octagon for a while. His most recent fight was at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, during which he suffered a lower tibia fracture in his left leg. Since then, the Irishman has been recovering.

Recent rumors, however, have suggested that the former champ-champ is preparing for his much-anticipated return this year. Last month, McGregor also relished returning to a full training schedule.

The 'Notorious' star also revealed in a recent post that he is working on his elite striking at Ireland's Crumlin Boxing Club in Belfast.

As news of McGregor's preparation to return to the UFC hit the headlines, fans have been quite eager to know who he will face upon his comeback. The former two-division titleholder has not won in his last few appearances and is in need of a victory when he makes the walk again.

According to rumors, Conor McGregor plans to face UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman when he returns. Usman, who has successfully defended his title five times, has also teased a fight between the two men, as he posted images of the Irishman submitting several times.

In a recent interview with The Mac Life, McGregor revealed his desire to become the first fighter in the UFC to win a belt in three different divisions while discussing his interest in fighting Usman.

"I believe versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute...I feel confident against Usman. A jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him."

Catch the full interview below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard