Gordon Ryan revealing Jon Jones practicing Donald Trump dance for 20 minutes ahead of UFC 309 has fans buzzing: "But needs six months for Aspinall"

MMA fans have reacted after Gordon Ryan revealed that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was practicing U.S. President Donald Trump's dance instead of a pre-fight warm-up ahead of his title defense at UFC 309. Jones apparently practiced it by watching videos of Trump’s dance on YouTube.

In his most recent UFC outing, Jones defended his title against Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden in New York last November. ‘Bones’ delivered a dominant performance and secured a knockout victory with a spinning back kick to the body in the third round.

Following that, Jones performed the famous Trump dance inside the cage and later approached the U.S. President, who was sitting cageside. Trump shook hands with the heavyweight champion and congratulated him on his victory.

In a recent episode of Joe Rogan's JRE Fight Companion, Gordon Ryan and others joined the discussion. During the episode, the grappling legend disclosed that the pound-for-pound No. 2 fighter dedicated his pre-fight warm-up time to practicing the steps of Trump’s dance.

Ryan added that Jones was confident he would secure the victory and perform the dance afterward.

Red Corner MMA shared the clip from the episode on Instagram, evoking reactions from MMA enthusiasts.

“That just tells you how much he wasn't considering Stipe as a matchup.”

“Hahahah such a good Jon Jones story!"

“But needs six months for Aspinall.”

“Then after the fight, he spent 20 minutes figuring out how to duck Tom.”

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @redcorner.mma on Instagram]

Jones' UFC career remains uncertain following UFC 309, as he has hinted at retirement and expressed that he wants adequate compensation to accept a fight against Tom Aspinall.

Dana White provides update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Uncertainty surrounds whether Jon Jones will accept the fight against Tom Aspinall, but UFC CEO Dana White provided a major update during his appearance on TNT Sports.

White assured fans and expressed confidence that Jones vs. Aspinall will happen in the near future. However, he refrained from providing a date or venue for the event:

"The fight’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of when. And now, [a matter of] getting it signed and done. The fight’s going to happen… It’s not done enough to sit here and announce it, and give you a date. But the fight’s going to happen.”

