"Got your back, brother" - 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help UFC fighter who had $7 in his bank 

Hollywood superstar and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson has come forward to offer financial help to a UFC fighter.

After an unsuccessful debut in the multi-billion dollar promotion, Themba Gorimbo bounced back and scored his first UFC victory in May 2023 as he defeated Takashi Sato via unanimous decision.

After the fight, 'The Answer' uploaded a post on Twitter, sharing that going into the matchup, he only had $7 left in his bank account. Gorimbo posted a screenshot of his bank balance and in the caption, shared his gratefulness for the facilities provided by the UFC.

"That was the money I had left before the fight and now God granted me a good win and it's going to be a great one going forward. If it wasn't for the free UFC meals I started to receive after I signed the fight, I would probably be singing a different story. Grateful."

Dwayne Johnson took notice of Gorimbo's story and took to Twitter to share his thoughts on it. 'The Rock' shared that he resonated with Gorimbo's story as he himself had only seven dollars left in his bank account at one point in life.

The Hollywood superstar then shared some encouraging words for 'The Answer' and also offered to provide financial assistance to the 32-year-old:

"This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories. $7.49 in this fighter’s bank account. I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch, Themba Gorimbo. #hardestworkersintheroom."

Twitter reacts to Dwayne Johnson's heartwarming gesture towards Themba Gorimbo

Dwayne Johnson's recent move of offering financial aid touched many people's hearts, especially that of the fighter in question, Themba Gorimbo. 'The Answer' responded to Johnson's tweet, blessing him for the gesture.

Several MMA fans also took to the comments section to weigh in on the topic. The response was majorly positive as people praised Johnson for his big-hearted deed.

You can see some of the tweets below:

"DJ is a man of his word! This is awesome! He knows those days well ! Me … yea all to well I feel this… but not anymore. #blessed# #mycomebackwasstronger# than my downfall. God bless you have the greatest support! It’s a vibe."

