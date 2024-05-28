"Got a better record in lawsuits than he does in boxing" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia offers heartfelt apology to Logan Paul by sipping Prime on video

Ryan Garcia appears to be retracting his earlier critical remarks about Prime hydration drinks following a lawsuit filed against him by Logan Paul's beverage company, PRIME.

'KingRy' had previously made numerous serious allegations on social media, claiming that the hydration drink was detrimental to health and posed life-threatening risks. These statements led Paul's beverage brand to file a lawsuit against him, citing defamation, trade libel, Lanham Act violations, unfair competition, and unjust enrichment.

During a recent interview with famous Mexican YouTuber Ana Paula Saenz (via Happy Punch), Garcia discussed his ongoing feud with Paul and issued a direct apology to 'The Maverick' by sipping his Prime hydration drink on camera:

"I just want to say I'm sorry. I just feel bad for the fight that we're going through because I've known the family for years, bro. This sh*t's breaking my heart. I don't want to fight with you anymore, bro. I don't have a problem with Prime. I had a problem with you. I'll drink this sh*t right now."

Fans responded to 'KingRy' extending his apology to the WWE superstar with a variety of reactions, with some pointing out Garcia's U-turn on his previous statements.

"Folded more times than an origami paper."

"Logan got a better record in lawsuits than he does in boxing."

Another humorously suggested that Garcia's positive drug test during his fight against Devin Haney could be somehow linked to his consumption of Prime:

"No wonder he tested positive, he been drinking Prime."

Logan Paul appears to propose out-of-court settlement with Ryan Garcia

Although Logan Paul has taken legal action against Ryan Garcia for his strongly-worded criticism of the Prime energy drink, 'The Maverick' appears to be open to resolving the matter through mutual combat, particularly given that the lawsuit has been filed in Texas.

In a recent Instagram story, Paul hinted that he's prepared to settle matters outside of the courtroom if 'KingRy' is interested in doing so:

"We are certainly not going to let you come in here and damage the company for attention. By the way, the lawsuit we are filing is in Texas. So there is mutual combat law if you're feeling some type of way and want to duke it out outside of the courtroom."

For context, Texas and Washington are the only two states in the U.S. permitting individuals to engage in a mutually agreed-upon physical confrontation.