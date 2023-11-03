"Got some killers up in there" - Wishes pour in as Mike Tyson opens first Boxing Club in Riyadh

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art boxing facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The gym is part of an effort led by Turki Al Alshikh, the head of Riyadh Season, with the aim of establishing Saudi Arabia as a prominent hub for major sporting events. This initiative also included the historic crossover fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou that took place last Saturday.

Al Alshikh has joined forces with acclaimed boxing trainer Joe Gallagher to supervise the gym, with the objective of identifying and nurturing a fresh crop of boxers within the Middle East region. Tyson is also actively involved in overseeing the gym's operations.

Mike Tyson recently shared a picture on social media, expressing gratitude, while posing alongside several renowned fighters from the combat sports world. They all convened in one of the squared circles at the recently launched training facility.

The inauguration of the Mike Tyson Boxing Club sparked an outpouring of fan well-wishes for the former heavyweight boxing champion.

One fan wrote:

"congrats to all involved and to the community it will greatly benefit His Excellency Turki is putting on a masterclass on community investment"

Another wrote:

"well done champ! take care of yourself 💕"

"Congrats on this👏🏼 and on helping the boxing community!"

"Congrats champ and hope you open atleast one in Kenya"

"Got some killers up in there🔥🔥🔥"

"More success champion 🥊🥊🥊"

Francis Ngannou expresses admiration for 'Idol' Mike Tyson following Tyson Fury bout

Francis Ngannou is rejoicing after a remarkable professional boxing debut against the WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

'The Predator' stunned everyone by knocking Fury down in the third round, causing a notable cut on his forehead. However, he ultimately lost to a split decision that favored the 35-year-old British fighter.

Ngannou's impressive performance bears witness to the dedication and effort he and his coach Mike Tyson have put in. To prepare for his historic crossover bout, the 37-year-old Cameroonian trained under the tutelage of the former heavyweight champion, and it seems he made his coach proud.

The former UFC heavyweight champion recently posted a series of photos on his Instagram account, accompanied by a heartfelt message directed at 'Iron Mike.' He expressed his gratitude for Mike Tyson's belief in his abilities and for training him.

Ngannou wrote:

"My brother, my idol, my GOAT Thank you for believing in me, for helping me and for fortifying my faith. The one and only @miketyson 🙌🏾❤️"

