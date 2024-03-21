"Grapple Jones and see how you fair out" - Fans react to Aljamain Sterling giving Jamahal Hill a tough time while grappling

Aljamain Sterling is set to make his UFC featherweight debut when he moves up a weight class to face Calvin Kattar at UFC 300. The former bantamweight champion recently discussed grappling with Jamahal Hill in preparation for the bout while revealing that he gave the former light heavyweight champion a difficult time.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Funk Master' stated:

"I need to tighten up because if he can hit those type of things without using his strength and trying to be just a bigger person, I think that's going to go a lot further for him than just muscling out of everything. It lets me know that I don't need to be 260 [pounds] to dominate somebody."

Sterling continued:

"I mean, yeah they can explode a couple times, but when they get tired, if you're in a bad position, you're just in a bad position so I definitely feel good about it and I know that I could do a lot better than people may want to admit because they just can’t wrap their head around someone that much smaller than them actually being able to control them and pin them down and submit them, but this is reality."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments on grappling Jamahal Hill below:

Fans had a mixed reaction to Sterling's comments. @darren30303 advised him to grapple with Jon Jones:

"Grapple Jones and see how you fair out"

@_jakeworth invoked a different heavyweight name, advising him to grapple Derrick Lewis:

"Say that to derrick lewis"

@VitalyAugustIII noted that Sterling appeared to take a shot at Bradley Martyn;

"Mocked Bradley Martin pretty good with 260"

@mookieszn1 suggested that Hill does not have any grappling skills:

"Aljo grapples someone who has no grappling and claims he can grapple any weight class 🤣 💀"

@arthurito693 predicted that Sterling would defeat Kattar with an early finish:

"Aljo by rnc first minute"

Umar Nurmagomedov questioned if Aljamain Sterling threw Sean O'Malley fight

Aljamain Sterling's return to the octagon at UFC 300 will mark his first bout since losing his bantamweight title to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. Umar Nurmagomedov recently revealed that he questioned if Sterling threw the fight. Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, the No.10-ranked bantamweight was asked if he was surprised by the loss, responding:

"Yes, of course I was very surprised. I even began to think that maybe Aljamain sell this fight, I don't know how it's possible. He's a high-level fighter, and he went for a takedown like an amateur. I was very surprised."

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's comments on Aljamain Sterling's loss to Sean O'Malley below (starting at the 8:25 mark):

Many fans were confused by Sterling's gameplan as he seemed content to stand with O'Malley, despite his grappling advantage and 'Suga's striking advantage. Nurmagomedov noted that the bantamweight champion's power gives him a chance against Merab Dvalishvili, who he will likely face next.