"Grasso hit her that hard"- Fans roast Valentina Shevchenko's proposal for a third fight against Alexa Grasso in Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

Valentina Shevchenko is coming off the heels of a controversial split draw against Alexa Grasso. Their bout marked 'Bullet's first attempt at recapturing her women's flyweight crown from the first woman to defeat her at 125 pounds. Unfortunately, the pair's bout ended in less-than-ideal circumstances.

Shevchenko was unsuccessful in a fight that she was certain she'd won. During her post-fight interview, she lashed out at judge Mike Bell, in particular, who controversially awarded Alexa Grasso a 10-8 round in the fifth. According to Shevchenko, the judges favored Grasso over it being Mexican Independence Day.

During a recent appearance on the MMA Hour podcast, Valentina Shevchenko expressed the desire for a trilogy bout to take place in Kyrgyzstan on her home country's Independence Day. She described it as a fair compromise. However, fans on social media were less than thrilled with Shevchenko's suggestion.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) criticized Shevchenko's inability to accept losses, labeling her a sore loser:

"She is the sorest of losers. Every time. Gross"

Another fan pointed out that the bout did not actually take place on Mexican soil, as Noche UFC was held in Las Vegas:

"Didn’t she just fight in her current home town of Las Vegas ?"

Meanwhile, one fan poked fun at Valentina Shevchenko's mentality, claiming it was the result of being hit too hard by Alexa Grasso:

"Damn, Grasso hit her that hard?!"

Another fan noted that a potential trilogy bout between the pair must take place in Las Vegas again, as it is actually neutral territory despite Shevchenko's claims:

"They can have the fight on Kyrgyzstan Independence Day but it has to be in Vegas because it has to be equal"

Has Valentina Shevchenko ever had a trilogy fight?

Perhaps the most well-known trilogy Valentina Shevchenko has ever been linked to is one that never actually happened. 'Bullet' fought women's MMA legend Amanda Nunes twice, losing both times. However, their second fight was far more competitive, with Shevchenko believing she had won.

Unfortunately, she has had no trilogies in MMA. But in kickboxing, she is known to have faced and beaten future UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk three times, marking it as the only trilogy of her combat sports career.