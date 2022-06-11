Video: 3 times Valentina Shevchenko defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk in Muay Thai fights

Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have only fought each other once inside the octagon but have competed in three Muay Thai fights in the past. Shevchenko is currently competing in the women's flyweight division and is the reigning champion.

Jedrzejczyk, on the other hand, is a former women's strawweight champion and is currently competing in the 115lbs division. The Polish fighter, however, moved up to the women's flyweight division to fight Shevchenko for the then-vacant title at UFC 231 back in 2018. 'Bullet' defeated Jedrzejczyk via unanimous decision in the fight, capturing the women's flyweight throne.

Unknown to many, this wasn't their first meeting with one another. The pair fought each other in three Muay Thai bouts in the past, all of which Shevchenko won via decision. Their first fight took place in the quarterfinals (57 kg) of the I.M.F.A World Championship Tournament 2006.

Their second fight took place the following year in the quarterfinals of the same tournament, and the trilogy fight took place in the finals of the I.M.F.A World Championship Tournament 2008. Check out the clips from their Muay Thai fights below.

Watch clips from Jedrzejczyk and Shevchenko's Muay Thai fights below:

Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk compete on the same card at UFC 275

Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have their tasks cut out as they head into their respective fights at the upcoming UFC 275 event. The pay-per-view will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will defend the women's flyweight title against Brazilian contender Taila Santos. This will be the Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian fighter's seventh title defense inside the octagon. Although Shevchenko has been ruling the division with an iron fist thus far, it would be a mistake on her behalf to underestimate her opponent.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili are set to run it back in a main card strawweight battle at UFC 275. Jedrzejczyk and Weili fought each other for the 115lbs title at UFC 248 back in 2020. The fight turned out to be one for the ages and is regarded by many as arguably the best women's fight in UFC history.

On that occasion, it was Weili who emerged victorious, and Jedrzejczyk will be looking to exact revenge this time around.

