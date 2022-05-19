"Greatest At Avoiding A Real Fight" - Tony Ferguson claims Khabib Nurmagomedov will not show up if TUF is booked

Tony Ferguson is convinced Khabib Nurmagomedov won't show up if they were to be booked as opposing coaches for a season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

Ferguson recently revealed that participating in the hit reality show opposite his rival, Khabib, has always been one of his goals. The Dagestani appeared to have entertained Ferguson's idea and even instructed 'El Cucuy' to "call your bosses" to get a deal done.

However, Ferguson is not convinced Nurmagomedov is sincere with his offer. Taking to Twitter, the 38-year-old lightweight star claimed his archrival will no-show a potential TUF appearance.

"Greatest At Avoiding A Real Fight Check It Out I’m The B.O.A.T. That’s The Best Of All Time We Accept The TUF Offer Coaching Against Fathead, I’m Sure He Won’t Show Up Like UFC 249 Watch- Champ -CSO- Check"

Check out Tony Ferguson's tweet below:

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT @AliAbdelaziz00 Fight Check It Out I’m The B.O.A.T. That’s The Best Of All Time ‍♂️ We Accept The TUF Offer Coaching Against Fathead, I’m Sure He Won’t Show Up Like UFC 249 Watch- Champ 🥇 -CSO- # ♟ Check @j3clarke Greatest At Avoiding A Real🫵FightCheck It Out I’m The B.O.A.T. That’s The Best Of All Time‍♂️We Accept The TUF Offer Coaching Against Fathead, I’m Sure He Won’t Show Up Like UFC249 Watch- Champ 🥇 -CSO-# ♟ Check @AliAbdelaziz00 @j3clarke Greatest At Avoiding A Real🫵😎Fight 💯 Check It Out I’m The B.O.A.T. That’s The Best Of All Time 🚣‍♂️💨🍃 We Accept The TUF Offer Coaching Against Fathead, I’m Sure He Won’t Show Up Like UFC🎫249 Watch- Champ 🥇 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # ♟ Check https://t.co/DTtzMzwQlX

While Ferguson remains an active competitor in the octagon, Nurmagomedov called time on his career following his third consecutive title defense in 2020. The two were scheduled to fight five times over the course of their careers, but each booking ended up getting canceled for a variety of reasons.

Daniel Cormier thinks Tony Ferguson is after him for his friendship with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's close friend and training partner, Daniel Cormier, was recently entagled in a Twitter war of words against Tony Ferguson. The exchange quickly got ugly when 'El Cucuy' accused the retired fighter of using cocaine.

'DC' is convinced that Ferguson's beef with him is simply due to his friendship with the former UFC lightweight champion. Addressing his feud with the former interim lightweight champion on a recent episode of the DC & RC show, the future UFC Hall of Famer said:

"It's like he has these issues with Khabib and it's because of these issues with Khabib, he continues to come at me, which I don't quite understand. When you lose in the way that he did, bro, you got to go away for a little bit. Like, take some time, recover, get your mind back in a place where you can go and compete effectively instead of trying to fight the guy who commentates the fight.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Edited by David Andrew