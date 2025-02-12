"Greatest fighter of our era man" - Fans react after Oleksandr Usyk reveals when he plans to retire from boxing

Oleksandr Usyk has let fans know when he plans to hang up the gloves forever and it will be sooner than some think. This was imparted recently to Sky Sports as the only man to become undisputed cruiserweight and undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era has gotten fans talking about an Usyk retirement.

In a quote given to the aforementioned outlet while referencing a big IBF heavyweight title bout coming up on Feb. 22 in Riyadh, Oleksandr Usyk said,

"I will fight who will win, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, no problem. I think two years, one and a half [remaining in boxing]. I feel great myself. I feel I have two fights to prepare [for], not more. Just two."

X users came out in droves to offer up their thoughts on this revelation from Usyk.

@GoatxPapi2x said,

"ABSOLUTE LEGEND. Greatest fighter of our era man"

@ariellebc90 stated,

"Generational run for sure"

@BoxingPlat quipped,

"He's had a good run definitely left a mark in the sport and retiring as undisputed champion in two different weight classes can't get any better than that."

[Images Courtesy: @ringmagazine tweet thread on X]

Check out the Usyk retirement tweet that kicked off this discourse below:

Oleksandr Usyk's resume in the sport of boxing

Oleksandr Usyk's combative endeavors speak volumes as many regard him as not just one of the greatest of this era but one of the best boxers of all time. His most recent pair of bouts certainly drew acclaim from many as he bested another generational talent in Tyson Fury in back-to-back bouts.

The initial win on points over Fury saw Usyk become only the third man in the four-belt era to become a two-weight undisputed champion under Queensberry Rules. Also, Oleksandr Usyk became the first undisputed champion in the heavyweight division that the sport had seen in almost a quarter century.

During both Tyson Fury contests, the much smaller Usyk won on points, and 'The Gypsy King' had been unbeaten as a professional boxer before dropping two fights to the 38-year-old.

Usyk mentioned wanting the Joseph Parker-Daniel Dubois winner for his next bout but the acclaimed pugilist did not specify what his official retirement fight might be. Some are curious about him returning to the cruiserweight division he once loomed large over.

But he seems to want to finish his career as a heavyweight by all accounts as he has grown too much into his large frame and a cut to cruiserweight would not be as feasible as it was for past prizefights that the native of Ukraine has had.

