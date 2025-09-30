"Greatest fighter to ever walk this earth" - Sean O’Malley makes bold claim calling Ilia Topuria the greatest of all time over Jon Jones

Sean O’Malley recently expressed his admiration for Ilia Topuria's abilities inside the octagon, citing him as the greatest of all time over Jon Jones.Topuria rose to prominence by displaying his immense knockout power when he dropped Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 last year to capture the featherweight throne. The Georgian-Spaniard then successfully defended his belt by becoming the first fighter to knock out Max Holloway at UFC 308. Earlier this year, he relinquished his 145-pound belt and stepped up to face former champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight gold in the main event of UFC 317 in June.Topuria knocked out Oliveira with a powerful right-left combination in the first round, becoming the 10th UFC fighter to hold belts in two weight classes and the first to do so undefeated.Championship Rounds took to X and shared a clip of O'Malley's remarks about Topuria on his YouTube video, where he praised the reigning 155-pound kingpin:''Ilia Topuria is the greatest fighter to ever walk this earth. Greatest fighter, pound-for-pound, ever. Even over [Jon Jones]. His last three fights, KO’s Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira. He’s not beating these guys by decision, not taking them down and holding them down, he’s knocking them out. It’s fu*king sweet.''Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:Notably, following his first bantamweight title defense against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 last year, O'Malley voiced his desire to face Topuria in a superfight. However, after Topuria's victory over Oliveira earlier this year, 'Suga' jokingly withdrew his remarks, saying that he was relieved the 28-year-old did not accept his callout.Sean O'Malley's coach talks about his potential appearance at UFC White HouseEarlier this month, Sean O'Malley expressed his wish to compete at the UFC White House event next year. His coach, Tim Welch recently uploaded a YouTube video and pushed for O'Malley to feature on the card, citing his star power in the MMA organization:''The one thing that I think where the UFC will sit down and think about, 'Okay, who's some of our biggest stars?' Sean is one of our biggest stars and he shows up. He's been injured multiple times. He will show up, and he'll fight. That's what they want. They want guys that are going to show up they can rely on. I think there's a good chance of getting on that one...The ultimate would be, I envision, whatever fight we get next, go out there and win in a sweet fashion. Maybe Cory beats Merab, and then we get to fight for the belt on the White House.&quot; [52:42 of the video]