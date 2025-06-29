"Thank God he didn’t accept" - Sean O'Malley jokes about Ilia Topuria dodging his callout after UFC 317 KO win

After witnessing Ilia Topuria destroy Charles Oliveira in round one of the main event of UFC 317, former UFC bantamweight kingpin Sean O'Malley feels grateful that Topuria did not accept his past call-out.

After defeating Marlon Vera in a rematch at UFC 299 and successfully defending his bantamweight throne, O'Malley called out 'El Matador.' During the octagon interview with Joe Rogan, 'Suga' said:

"Dana, give me a jet to Spain, baby, I'm coming for Ilia Topuria. And if he doesn't want it. Nah f**k it. I want Ilia, baby, give me Ilia... He is a scary fu**ing dude. Ilia excites me. Going up a weight class excites me."

Trending

Check out Sean O'Malley calling out Ilia Topuria below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, after watching Topuria's knockout victories over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Oliveira, O'Malley thinks it was a blessing in disguise that the Georgian-Spaniard did not pay heed to his call-out.

While watching the UFC 317 headliner with his coach and team, and witnessing what Topuria's power-heavy hands can do, he said:

"Holy f**k. Islam vs. Topuria needs to happen. He's up there with Jon Jones. Knocked out Volk, knocked out Max, knocked out Charles. Islam next at 170. Holy f**k. Who would even fight Ilia at 155 next? Thank God he didn't accept my callout."

'Suga' joked and added:

"After I beat 'Chito,' I called out Ilia, and he got scared and ran to 155 [pounds]. No, I’m just kidding. Thank God the UFC didn’t make that fight."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (2:49, 4:24):

Sean O'Malley seconds Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett

After becoming the new UFC lightweight champion, Ilia Topuria wasted no time calling longtime rival Paddy Pimblett inside the octagon for a quick yet fiery faceoff. Both fighters are ready for the grudge match, which could also be Topuria's first title defense at lightweight.

Even Sean O'Malley seconds the bout. In the same video attached above, he said:

"That's the fight to make, I forgot. I completely forgot about Paddy... That's the fight to make. Ilia vs. Paddy, I'm f**king excited. Let's make it happen. I am gonna call Dana and see what we can do." [5:10]

Check out Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett faceoff below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.