"Thank God he didn’t accept" - Sean O'Malley jokes about Ilia Topuria dodging his callout after UFC 317 KO win

By Subham
Published Jun 29, 2025 20:38 GMT
Sean O'Malley (left) thinks Ilia Topuria (right) did him a favor by not accepting past callout. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

After witnessing Ilia Topuria destroy Charles Oliveira in round one of the main event of UFC 317, former UFC bantamweight kingpin Sean O'Malley feels grateful that Topuria did not accept his past call-out.

After defeating Marlon Vera in a rematch at UFC 299 and successfully defending his bantamweight throne, O'Malley called out 'El Matador.' During the octagon interview with Joe Rogan, 'Suga' said:

"Dana, give me a jet to Spain, baby, I'm coming for Ilia Topuria. And if he doesn't want it. Nah f**k it. I want Ilia, baby, give me Ilia... He is a scary fu**ing dude. Ilia excites me. Going up a weight class excites me."
Check out Sean O'Malley calling out Ilia Topuria below:

However, after watching Topuria's knockout victories over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Oliveira, O'Malley thinks it was a blessing in disguise that the Georgian-Spaniard did not pay heed to his call-out.

While watching the UFC 317 headliner with his coach and team, and witnessing what Topuria's power-heavy hands can do, he said:

"Holy f**k. Islam vs. Topuria needs to happen. He's up there with Jon Jones. Knocked out Volk, knocked out Max, knocked out Charles. Islam next at 170. Holy f**k. Who would even fight Ilia at 155 next? Thank God he didn't accept my callout."

'Suga' joked and added:

"After I beat 'Chito,' I called out Ilia, and he got scared and ran to 155 [pounds]. No, I’m just kidding. Thank God the UFC didn’t make that fight."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (2:49, 4:24):

Sean O'Malley seconds Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett

After becoming the new UFC lightweight champion, Ilia Topuria wasted no time calling longtime rival Paddy Pimblett inside the octagon for a quick yet fiery faceoff. Both fighters are ready for the grudge match, which could also be Topuria's first title defense at lightweight.

Even Sean O'Malley seconds the bout. In the same video attached above, he said:

"That's the fight to make, I forgot. I completely forgot about Paddy... That's the fight to make. Ilia vs. Paddy, I'm f**king excited. Let's make it happen. I am gonna call Dana and see what we can do." [5:10]

Check out Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett faceoff below:

