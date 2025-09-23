  • home icon
  Sean O'Malley names Cory Sandhagen as dream opponent for UFC White House stage

Sean O’Malley names Cory Sandhagen as dream opponent for UFC White House stage

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 23, 2025 05:36 GMT
Sean O'Malley (left) wants to face Cory Sandhagen (right) at UFC White House. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Sean O’Malley (left) wants to face Cory Sandhagen (right) at UFC White House. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Sean O’Malley recently voiced his desire to compete on the UFC White House card, citing Cory Sandhagen as a possible opponent.

POTUS Donald Trump's remarks about hosting a UFC event on the grounds of the White House to celebrate America's 250th anniversary next year sparked reactions from several fighters, including Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and others.

In a recent YouTube video, O'Malley also stated his wish to feature at UFC White House:

''I definitely would, absolutely love to be on that card...God, Cory vs. Merab...I’m so curious how that fight plays out. I mean, Cory goes out there wins, I beat whoever’s next. That’s interesting. That could [happen]. But regardless, I want to fight within the next four or five months, whatever it is, and I’ll also be ready for that. If I can get one in early next year, end of this year, one of the two, count me in. I want to be on that card.''
Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (via Championship Rounds X post):

In his most recent octagon outing, O'Malley failed to reclaim the bantamweight gold, suffering a third-round submission defeat in a rematch against Dvalishvili at UFC 316 in June. In their first meeting at Noche UFC 306 last year, 'Suga' lost his 135-pound belt to Dvalishvili via unanimous decision. He is looking to get back in title contention early next year.

Sean O’Malley predicts Cory Sandhagen's title fight at UFC 320

Sean O’Malley will be paying close attention to the upcoming bantamweight title matchup between reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC 320 on Oct. 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In an appearance on the Overdogs podcast last month, O'Malley shared his thoughts on Sandhagen's chances against Dvalishvili next month:

''Me and Cory have very similar styles. Cory did do a good job against Umar creating scrambles, keeping his hips high when Umar tried to get to his back. Umar and Merab have different grappling strengths and techniques. But, man, I think if Merab can get a hold of Cory, I just don’t see... Merab felt just so strong, and just really strong in certain positions. His gas tank is ridiculous. I don’t know. If I had to guess, Merab [wins], but it’s hard for me to count Cory out because I do think Cory, skill for skill, is one of the best guys in the UFC.'' [18:13 of the interview]
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

