Greg Paul explains why Tyron Woodley is a tougher opponent than Floyd Mayweather ahead of Jake Paul fight

Greg Paul has explained why Tyron Woodley is a tougher opponent than Floyd Mayweather for his sons Logan and Jake Paul.

Greg suggested that at this point in Tyron Woodley and Floyd Mayweather’s respective careers, 'The Chosen One' is a tougher opponent for Jake and Logan.

Logan Paul recently went the eight-round distance against retired professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their exhibition boxing match last month. Meanwhile, Jake Paul is scheduled to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match next month.

In an interview with The Schmo after the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley kick-off press conference, Greg Paul opened up on multiple topics. One of the notable talking points during the interview was how Logan and Jake Paul matched up against Woodley and Mayweather.

The Schmo’s question to Greg Paul was as follows:

“Listen, both your sons may be watching this video. Who would you say is a tougher opponent – Floyd Mayweather in this stage of his career or Tyron Woodley for Jake or Logan here?”

Greg Paul responded to this by stating:

“Wow, that’s a great question. But I’m gonna go with Tyron. Yeah. I think, I just think Tyron, he’s got something to prove. And he’s got that MMA scrapper kind of thing, you know. Floyd’s a great fighter, but Floyd is always safe. Floyd is always protected and, you know, and he’d buy time. And I don’t think you’re gonna see that with Tyron. I think it’s going to be, he’s going to go hard, and I think it’s going to be a great fight.”

Greg Paul indicated that while Mayweather likes to take his time and generally values defense over offense, Woodley is going to go hard against Jake Paul. Greg insinuated that this is what will make the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley matchup great.

Jake Paul envisions himself emerging victorious against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul (left); Tyron Woodley (right)

Akin to his father's view regarding the Woodley matchup, Jake Paul too has consistently maintained that he expects their upcoming fight to be great. Paul has vowed to knock Woodley out in front of the YouTuber's home crowd in Cleveland, Ohio.

The eight-round professional boxing bout between Paul and Woodley will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 29.

