"He will have to kill me for me to give up!" - Gregory Rodrigues releases statement with nasty forehead injury

Gregory Rodrigues recently proved that in MMA, it is never over until it finally is. Rodrigues mounted an inspirational comeback in his fight against Chidi Njokuani after which 'Robocop' released an inspirational statement.

At UFC Vegas 60, Rodrigues faced a tough test against fellow middleweight Chidi Njokuani. In what was a difficult round one, Rodrigues suffered through a nasty cut on his forehead. However, the American was able to return fire in round two as he made a comeback and won the fight via TKO.

While the entire MMA community appreciated Rodrigues' performance, 'Robocop' issued a statement which gave an insight towards his mentality during his fight against Njokuani. In an Instagram post, Rodrigues wrote:

"Well deserved win. At that moment I just thought, He will have to kill me for me to give up! Not today, not me! 🤖👮🏾‍♂️"

Rodrigues' fight against Njokuani earned both combatants the 'Fight of the Night' bonus. This win marks the second consecutive victory for Gregory Rodrigues, who will look forward to entering the top-15 at middleweight.

Gregory Rodrigues is becoming a force to reckon with at middleweight

Since Gregory Rodrigues made his debut in the UFC, the fighter has been experiencing quite the success in the promotion. With four wins under his belt, the American is proving himself to be a force to be reckoned with.

'Robocop' made his UFC debut in 2021 against Duško Todorović. In what proved to be a successful outing, Rodrigues put in a stellar performance as he won a unanimous decision.

Rodrigues' next assignment came against South Korean middleweight Park Jun Yong. In what many believed would be a tough test for the American, Rodrigues ended Jun Yog's three-fight win streak by knocking him out in round two.

With two consecutive victories in the UFC, 'Robocop' suffered his first defeat in the promotion against Armen Petrosyan. However, Rodrigues did pretty well to bounce back from the loss as he scored victories over Julian Marquez and Chidi Njokuani in his next two fights.

Overall, in his five fights in the UFC, Rodrigues has scored four wins out of which three have come by finish. While it might still be too early to judge, from his performances one can assume that 'Robocop' has a bright future ahead of him in the promotion.

