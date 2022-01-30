Anthony Njokuani thanks Kamaru Usman for acknowledging him as the first Nigerian fighter in the UFC 

Anthony Njokuani recently uploaded a post on Twitter thanking Kamaru Usman. The tweet was in response to Usman acknowledging Njokuani as the first-ever Nigerian athlete to compete in the UFC:

"Big thank you to [Kamaru Usman] for giving me that acknowledgement. I was the first Nigerian to step into the UFC, but I'm glad my Nigerian brothers are taking over and doing big things in the UFC. Keep it up my warriors"

In the lead-up to the Eagle FC 44 event, Usman sat down with Chael Sonnen, Henry Cejudo and Khabib Nurmagomedov to break down the fights on the card. Speaking of Njokuani, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"Fun fact... I think [Anthony Njokuani] is the first Nigerian in the UFC. He is a Nigerian. Most people don't know that but I've been watching this guy for years. I've watched the way they strike - him and his brother Chidi Njokuani. The way that these guys strike... it's just a frenzy of throwing techniques out, every technique, they can sting you from either hand, from either stance."

'The Assassin' competed against Raimond Magomedaliev at Eagle FC 44. Unfortunately, the fight did not go well for the 41-year-old as he lost via TKO in the first round.

Kamaru Usman is on an amazing run in the UFC

Ever since capturing the welterweight title against Tyron Woodley in March 2019, Kamaru Usman has been ruling the UFC's welterweight division. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has successfully defended his title five times against strong welterweight contenders like Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal.

However, this domination by Usman is nothing new. The 34-year-old has won all 15 of his fights in the UFC and is overall on a 19-fight win streak. Usman's professional record stands at 20-1.

If the welterweight king keeps running through his opponents, he will soon enter the conversation for the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

