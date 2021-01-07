GSP's coach claims Conor McGregor is the 'best counter puncher ever' in UFC history

Georges St. Pierre’s long-time coach Firas Zahabi explained why Conor Mcgregor is the ‘best counter puncher ever’ in UFC history.

Zahabi was discussing the upcoming Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor fight at UFC 257 when he bestowed the Irishman with the honor.

Zahabi gave a 60 – 40 edge to Conor Mcgregor in his fight against Poirier, speaking on his Tristar Gym channel Youtube podcast.

“Two elite guys [McGregor and Poirier] who were world champions, they both have ways to win, they both are super seasoned and super experienced. They are both super dangerous and both are finishers. Why am I being so generous [towards Conor McGregor]? I think this one has a lot to do with styles.

"Conor McGregor is the best counter-puncher in UFC history. Dustin Poirier’s number one weapon is boxing.

So he is kind of feeding the McGregor machine exactly what it wants. McGregor wants you to throw punches at him, and when you do, he is going to make you pay. Dustin Poirier is a great puncher, just not at the level of Conor McGregor” – Zahabi stated.

Poirier, ranked No. 2 in the UFC lightweight rankings, will be looking to prove Firas wrong.

However, there is merit to Zahabi’s arguments. Conor McGregor holds the record for the fastest finish in a title fight. He KO’d Jose Aldo in 13 seconds utilizing his patented counter-punching prowess.

Jose Aldo’s career turned in one fight:



25-1 B.C. (Before Connor)

3-6 A.D.



Connor McGregor baptized him and a different Aldo walked the earth sincepic.twitter.com/KLEn7pA8yu — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 12, 2020

Poirier starts the fight as a +255 underdog, a moniker which he has gladly accepted.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov retired, this bout can prove pivotal in crowning the new UFC lightweight champion.

Can 2021 be the year of Conor McGregor?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour - New York

2016, in the annals of MMA, was undoubtedly the year of Conor McGregor. The Irishman was crowned the first simultaneous two-division UFC champion when he defeated Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 at UFC 205. Before that, he had won the rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

He would then go on and make history the next year, stepping inside the boxing ring with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather for a cross-promotional event for the ages.

2017 defined Conor McGregor’s legacy as a bonafide international star, superseding the limitations of a single sporting discipline.

He had a single MMA fight in 2018 where he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor would be hoping to repeat his accolades from 2016, especially since the pinnacle of the lightweight division is currently vacant.

The Irishman would also be looking for a repeat of UFC 178 in 2014, when he knocked out Dustin Poirier in the first round of their first encounter.