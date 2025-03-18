Gunnar Nelson makes surprising admission about training with longtime friend and teammate Conor McGregor: "He's very busy doing his thing"

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon in nearly four years, as his last appearance came at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. While he has not competed, 'The Notorious' has remained in the spotlight as he remains the biggest star in mixed martial arts.

That was evident on Monday as he visited the White House for a meeting with United States President Donald Trump. Gunnar Nelson, who is a longtime friend and teammate of the former double champ's at Straight Blast Gym Ireland, recently discussed training with McGregor. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Gunni' stated:

"I haven't trained with Conor for a long, long time. We keep in touch, sometimes, on Instagram and stuff like that and yeah, but I haven't met him in a good while. Years."

When asked if there was any reason for not training together, Nelson responded:

"Well, I guess just life. He's very busy doing his thing. I'm doing my thing and yeah. I think it's just life."

Check out Gunnar Nelson's comments on training with Conor McGregor below:

McGregor appeared set to make his highly-anticipated return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last June, but, was forced to withdraw from the bout with a broken pinky toe. While 'The Notorious' has since claimed that his fighting career isn't over, there has been no update on when he could compete.

Conor McGregor takes aim at the Taoiseach of Ireland following Donald Trump meeting

Conor McGregor visited the White House on Monday to meet with United States President Donald Trump for St. Patrick's Day. Following the meeting, Michael Martin, the Taoiseach of Ireland, called out the former double champ by claiming his statements do not reflect the views of the people of Ireland.

'The Notorious' responded to those comments, stating:

"I am an employer of 200 people - almost 300 people - in the country of Ireland. He's an employer of none. Every available metric, available to us, has shown that the government of Ireland currently has failed the people of Ireland. In ten years, Dublin city center has gone from one of the most safest cities in Europe to be one of the most dangerous, so shame on him for saying that, speaking down on an Irish man."

Check out Conor McGregor's response to Micheal Martin below:

McGregor added that he could throw personal jabs at Martin, however, he is focused on the metrics. The UFC star has previously expressed interest in running for political office in Ireland.

