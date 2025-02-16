Guram Kutateladze reacts as fellow Georgian Merab Dvalishvili claims he is willing to vacate his belt if Aleksandre Topuria climbs up the rankings 

Reigning UFC bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili recently made it known that if Aleksandre Topuria, who also hails from Georgia, becomes a top contender in the division, he will vacate the belt or switch weight classes. Guram Kutateladze has now reacted to this news.

Ad

At UFC 312, UFC featherweight champ Ilia Topuria’s older brother Aleksandre made his promotional debut against Colby Thicknesse and won by unanimous decision. He has a pro-MMA record of 6-1 at the moment and is renowned for his flawless striking.

During the bout, Aleksandre had Ilia, Dvalishvili, and Kutateladze present at his corner. Following Aleksandre's triumphant debut, they were all spotted dancing and having a good time.

Regardless of their respective achievements or shortcomings in the sport, 'The Machine' and 'El Matador' who have been friends for a long time, have never failed to praise each other.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Now, after Aleksandre's win at UFC 311, Dvalishvili revealed at the Georgian Press Conference:

"If Aleksandre [Topuria] becomes the contender, I will give up the belt. Either I will move to a higher weight class, or I will move to a lower one. We will sort it out as friends."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Ad

The post caught the attention of 'Georgian Viking' who chimed in with:

"🇬🇪🏆🥇"

Guram Kutateladze's comment [Screenshot courtesy: ESPN MMA on Instagram]

Even in the past, Dvalishvili and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who are best friends, refused to fight each other despite being in the title picture for long.

Ad

Merab Dvalishvili believes Khabib Nurmagomedov did not "meet a worthy opponent"

At UFC 311, Merab Dvalishvili defended his gold against Umar Nurmagomedov, as he won by unanimous decision. With that win, Dvalishvili became the first UFC fighter to beat a Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov who has a pro-MMA record of 29-0, is renowned for his wrestling plus grappling pedigree and consistency, making him one of the finest in the sport.

Ad

However, 'The Machine' recently shared his views on the UFC Hall of Famer and opined that 'The Eagle' went undefeated as he did not meet a worthy opponent. He said:

"Dagestanis are really good fighters. They have always excelled in martial arts... But at the same time, they are ordinary people, heavenly forces do not help them. They are ordinary athletes and others can defeat them, as you saw in my case. Khabib went undefeated, but he simply did not meet a worthy opponent."

Ad

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.