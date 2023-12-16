“Gust of wind could've knocked him out” - Dillon Danis unimpressed with Jake Paul's first-round KO win against Andre August

The BJJ star Dillon Danis is seemingly unimpressed by Jake Paul's first-round knockout victory in his most recent combat sports contest.

Earlier tonight (December 15, 2023), the 26-year-old faced Andre August in a professional boxing match. The matchup witnessed 'The Problem Child' dominantly defeat August via first-round KO.

Ever since the YouTuber's professional boxing debut in January 2020, the biggest criticism directed at him as a pugilist has been that he hasn't faced experienced full-time boxers. The younger Paul brother has time and again been lambasted for facing older MMA fighters, past their athletic prime, in his boxing bouts.

Furthermore, when he did compete against a full-time professional boxer around his age (i.e., the 24-year-old Tommy Fury), he ended up losing via a split decision.

Considering the variables at play, earlier this year, the YouTuber asserted that he's decided to forgo a few lucrative paydays that come with fighting high-profile veteran MMA stars in the boxing ring. The American suggested that he'd rather box lesser-known full-time boxers to garner more experience inside the squared circle and shut down the criticism of his not boxing full-time pugilists.

On that note, it was revealed that he'd fight the lesser-known full-time pro boxer, Andre August. Besides, their event wasn't aired on pay-per-view, unlike his other fights. As noted, 'The Problem Child' picked up a first-round KO victory against August. He impressively ended the one-sided showdown early with a thunderous uppercut.

Regardless, combat sports personality Dillon Danis wasn't impressed by the knockout. A BJJ savant and former Bellator MMA star, 'El Jefe' has long been at odds with Jake Paul and the latter's older brother, Logan Paul.

In October 2023, Dillon Danis boxed Logan Paul and lost via disqualification (DQ). the BJJ star had also hinted at possibly boxing Logan's younger brother, but that fight hasn't materialized yet.

Given his history of conflict with the Paul brothers, Dillon Danis has now taken to X and tweeted that the Paul vs. August matchup didn't pique his interest. Alluding to the Paul-August clash, 'El Jefe' wrote:

"Don’t even entertain that fight. A gust of wind could have knocked that bum out."

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul's backstage reaction to Jake Paul's KO against Andre August

The win over Andre August helped Jake Paul move to 8-1 as a professional boxer. It marked 'The Problem Child's' third boxing match in the 2023 calendar year. Paul started 2023 with a split-decision defeat against Tommy Fury in February. However, he bounced back by beating Nate Diaz via a unanimous decision in August and then besting Andre August by KO tonight.

Presently, it's unclear as to whom the 26-year-old will box next. Besides, in a backstage video from the boxing event, WWE superstar Logan Paul weighed in with his reaction to his younger brother's stellar performance. 'The Maverick' jibed at the people doubting his brother's boxing prowess and stated:

"Wow! No, From the heavens. An uppercut from the heavens. Stop doubting Jake Paul. You're stupid."

Check out the WWE star's reaction below: