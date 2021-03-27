Did Dillon Danis hook up with Jake Paul's ex-girlfriend?

There is no public knowledge of Dillon Danis having a dalliance with Jake Paul's ex-girlfriend. Jake Paul, however, has frequently brought up Dillon Danis' partner, Savannah Montano.

Jake Paul and Dillon Danis did not end up fighting. The former is now set to take on Ben Askren instead on April 17th.

Only time Ben Askren ever touches me ... he done fucked up pic.twitter.com/qDuYSWsrcV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 26, 2021

However, in one of the many ugly turns the recent beef between the two has taken, Jake Paul video-called Montano on Facetime and recorded the conversation as a prank. This took place shortly after Jake Paul crashed an interview of Dillon Danis' with a drive-by water balloon attack.

Before that, Jake Paul took to Instagram, telling Dillon Danis to 'ask Savannah about the time they hooked up'. He referred to the same in a TMZ interview as well. With the feud at its peak, Jake Paul then decided to make it even worse by making the prank call to Savannah Montano.

However, the prank did not go as Jake Paul wanted, despite him posting the recording of the conversation online with the caption, 'Aye @dillondanis, come get your girl back'.

Savannah Montano was quick to post her own take on the matter. She made it clear that she had no idea it was Jake Paul Facetiming her and had only picked up to see who the caller was. Montano clarified that as soon as she realized who it was, it made her 'nauseous'.

Savannah Montano also called Jake Paul 'a f***ing loser' and made it clear that she refused to be used 'as a pawn' in the rivalry.

Watch the whole incident uncover below:

Advertisement

Dillon Danis retuned the favor by bringing up Jake Paul's ex

Dillon Danis brought up Jake Paul's old flame Julia Rose in one of his interviews, but in a different capacity. Dillon Danis claimed that he was the reason Paul and Rose broke up a second time.

Jake Paul and his These Days music video actress Julia Rose had an on-and-off relationship last year, before breaking up in May. A "depressed and heartbroken" Jake Paul appeared on his brother Logan Paul's podcast and begged Rose to take him back. The two reportedly got back together around November after Julia Rose had a brief relationship with fellow social media personality Harry Jowsey.

Dillon Danis shared a video on his Instagram in December featuring Julia Rose and Harry Jowsey, implying that she cheated on Jake Paul. A few days later, both Rose and Paul appeared on different episodes of the NELK Boys' show to confirm they were no longer together.