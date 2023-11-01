Halil Amir shrugs off Ahmed Mujtaba’s skillset: “I don’t see anything impressive in his style”

Halil Amir will look to maintain his perfect run in ONE Championship to push himself to the forefront of the lightweight division when he returns at ONE Fight Night 16.

Since arriving in the promotion, the 29-year-old competitor has lived up to the hype that his undefeated record put over his name. Facing and passing two difficult tests in his first two appearances inside the circle, the Turkish fighter has already made a big impact with wins over Timofey Nastyukhin and Maurice Abevi.

This Friday, November 3, he will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with his eyes on a third consecutive win and an opportunity to climb up the rankings of the talent-jammed division.

Standing in his way on fight night is an athlete with far more experience competing under the brightest lights of the global stage, Ahmed Mujtaba. He'll will be looking to hand Amir the first loss of his career, rebounding in the process from his loss at ONE Fight Night 10 in May.

Coming up against Sage Northcutt in Broomfield, Colorado, the 30-year old contender from Pakistan found himself on the wrong end of one of the biggest surprises of the year when ‘Super’ Sage secured a heel hook submission in 39 seconds.

Looking at his opponent's track record, Halil Amir isn’t too concerned about the experience that Mujtaba brings to the table.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said that nothing about his presumptions of what his opponent brings to the table has him thinking twice about the outcome on fight night:

“He’s had good victories, but he also had defeats. I don’t see anything impressive in his style.”

Coming in at bout No.7 for this weekend’s event, you don’t want to miss the lightweight matchup with big stakes for the rest of the division.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs Andrade will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.