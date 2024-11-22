Hall of Fame boxer weighs in on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson "scripted" allegations, highlights "huge winners" of the Netflix event

While the controversial boxing bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson did colossal numbers, rumors of the fight being scripted have been making the rounds due to the way the bout panned out. Now a boxing Hall of Famer has also jumped on the bandwagon slamming the fight.

During a recent segment of his hilarious weekly segment 'Clap Back Thursdays' on Instagram, Oscar De La Hoya revealed that he believed the boxing clash was scripted.

The former six-division world champion, held no punches as he slammed 'The Problem Child' for the alleged foul play. He said:

"Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, was by its nature a horrible fight... I do believe it was scripted and I believe Tyson was certainly held back... Jake Paul paid to get the W on his record. For what? For your own personal satisfaction?... If you want to be a real fighter, like you say you want to be, what are you doing, who is next? Joe Biden? You have to fight real fighters."

As 'Golden Boy' sees it the real stars of the Netflix boxing event were co-headliners Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano who delivered a nail-biting 10 rounds of pure pugilistic chaos:

"The fight drew 65 million households, which means roughly 200 million eyeballs were watching and the huge winners were Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor who put on an incredible real fight and were introduced to new fans around the world."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below (0:20):

Paul vs. Tyson is reported to have racked in a live gate of over $18 million, the largest non-Las Vegas boxing gate in U.S. history. The event has also doubled the gate of the previous largest Texas boxing card headlined by Canelo Alvarez.

Former UFC champion believes Canelo Alvarez might fight Jake Paul

Henry Cejudo believes Jake Paul's massive selling potential has made him an alluring fight for any combat sports athlete. The former UFC two-division champion believes that 'The Problem Child's' star power would even entice Canelo Alvarez to fight him.

Talking to Kamaru Usman on a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'Triple C' laid out why one of the greatest pugilists ever would entertain taking on the YouTuber turned celebrity boxing star:

"Jake Paul has become the fighter right now that everybody wants to fight because right now he is the cash cow. He made $40 million just off Netflix... He is elevating the sport of boxing like nobody in recent times... I do believe at this point now, I think Canelo is going to give him that shot too."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (16:57):

